With a ton of NFL action this weekend, you won't want to miss the third-week matchup between the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins because the two teams are coming into the matchup with very different mindsets.

The Dolphins have been on fire to start the season and have an undefeated record coming into the matchup this weekend. After winning against the New England Patriots last Sunday, Miami is primed to continue winning against a struggling Broncos defense. Denver hasn't been able to muster much on offense so far this season, and the defense has looked like Swiss cheese at some point; however, there's been a lot of talk about the club looking to implement changes quickly to get something going. Could week 3 be the turning point for the Broncos as they take on Goliath?

Whether you're rooting for either team or just love to see a underdog taking on a behemoth, here's what you need to know about how to stream the game this weekend.

When and where?

The Denver Broncos will face off against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff will be at 1:00PM ET — 10:00AM ET, 6:00PM UK— on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to watch the Broncos vs. Dolphins from anywhere

Struggling to watch your favorite games due to location restrictions? Fear not. There's a safe and convenient solution - use a VPN. The leading VPN services not only enable you to change your virtual location but also provide extra security for your internet connection, which is crucial when you're on the move.

Plus, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals available right now, if you don't feel like going with ExpressVPN.

How to stream Broncos vs. Dolphins in the U.S.

For viewers located within the United States, the optimal choices for streaming the game are Sling TV and DirecTV Stream. These two services offer CBS Sports broadcasts, which will feature the game. However, there are several other options available to consider. Please take a look at the list below to discover all the various options for streaming the game this upcoming weekend.

​​

How to watch Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins in the UK

UK-based NFL enthusiasts may face challenges locating the game, but fret not, as there are a few viable options available. One such option is NFL Game Pass International, which is solely accessible via DAZN. This streaming service is highly recommended for avid NFL followers seeking an unparalleled viewing experience.