Your home is your fortress and, like all good fortresses, needs a reliable source of power to keep running your refrigerators, water heater, hair dryers, TVs, microwaves, coffee makers, and whichever other devices you consider indispensable during times of peril (i.e., blackouts). Enter the DELTA 2 Home Essential Portable Power Station. On sale now as part of EcoFlow’s Black Friday event, the DELTA 2 is now $899 (a 10% discount). Plus, use the promo code EFBF8OFF for an additional 8% off all Black Friday purchases. The code is valid until December 31, 2022.

It has a base capacity of 1kWh (expandable to 3kWh) and 1800W output, which is enough to power 90% of all appliances. Or keep your family connected and plug in up to 15 devices at once. It doesn’t matter the interface – the DELTA 2 sports 6 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, 2 DC5521 ports, 2 USB-A fast-charge ports, and 1 car power output port. It is always ready to be summoned into action, taking a mere 50 minutes to charge 80% from empty and 80 minutes for it to reach full capacity. And it can do this many times over – guaranteed to surpass over 3,000 cycles. That covers daily use for 10 years.

The DELTA 2 is also eco-friendly, capable of hitting a 100% charge via solar power in only three hours. A gas guzzler, it is not. It is also not some massive immovable object that sits in the corner of the basement, intimidates the kids, and scares the family dog. It cuts a slim figure, weighing in at 27 lbs and is relatively portable. Throwing a backyard party and need to keep those patio lanterns glowing? Or heading to the cottage and need to ensure your fridge and laptop keep you fed and informed? Look no further than the DELTA 2, which can go practically anywhere you go. That means three Men’s World Cups will come and go before you even have to think about replacing the DELTA 2.

And so that you never have to be disconnected from what will soon be a vital component of your home’s ecosystem, the DELTA 2 can be controlled and monitored via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi by using the EcoFlow app on your smart device.

With the holiday season approaching, and winter weather well on its way, having a backup power source to keep your holiday festivities going and your home warm and cozy in the event of a power outage makes things a bit calmer, and bright (quite literally).

See at EcoFlow See at Amazon