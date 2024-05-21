Summary Qualcomm presents fast, intelligent Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processors for unmatched efficiency and productivity.

It seems that Qualcomm is ready to take the PC world to new heights, as the company is responsible for powering Copilot+ PCs — which are, as of now, the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. The best part is that there are several options to choose from, so you can enjoy a tailored experience using a new laptop from one of your favorite brands on the market.

Qualcomm has taken an important step towards threatening the dominance of Intel and AMD in the computer market, as the company’s new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors will be in charge of powering a new category of devices that will deliver Microsoft Copilot+ PC experiences. As per Qualcomm's official release notes, these new PCs will deliver “multiple days of battery life, unparalleled performance plus efficiency to accelerate productivity and creativity with unique AI experiences powered by the world’s fastest NPU for laptops at 45 TOPS and leading performance per watt.”

The presentation was quite interesting, as these new PCs with a Snapdragon X Series chip were described as the only ones with enough power to bring Copilot+ experiences to life. What’s more important, these new devices aim to revolutionize how users interact with their PCs, as Microsoft and Qualcomm are taking intelligent computing to the next level to make the PC experience evolve.

What the big names are saying

"Qualcomm Technologies is restoring performance leadership to the Windows PC ecosystem with our leading NPU powered by Snapdragon X Elite which delivers the highest NPU performance per watt for laptops, up to 2.6X vs. M3 and up to 5.4X vs. Core Ultra 71. With the integrated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU architecture, it can deliver up to 24 TOPS/watt peak performance in uses cases like Super Resolution2 and with our leading Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Snapdragon X Elite leads in performance per watt, matching competitor peak PC CPU performance at 60% less power3."

Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager, Mobile, Compute & XR, Qualcomm Technologies, had some interesting words during the presentation:

“It’s a new era for the PC and our collaboration with Microsoft combines the power of Snapdragon X Series with the power of Copilot+ to deliver groundbreaking AI capabilities that are redefining the personal computing experience – all with industry-leading performance and multi-day battery life.”

“Today, our global OEM partners launched the first Copilot+ PCs exclusively powered by Snapdragon X Series in a variety of form factors and at multiple price points. We’re proud to enable this industry shift, which puts Windows PCs at the forefront of technology and allows users to push the boundaries of what’s possible across productivity, creativity, and entertainment.”

As did Pavan Davuluri, Corporate Vice President, Windows + Devices for Microsoft:

“Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series deliver performance per watt leadership to the Windows ecosystem while also powering groundbreaking AI experiences and exceptional battery life.”

“This is an inflection point for the Windows PC ecosystem, enabled by our deep partnership with Qualcomm. I am thrilled to be able to launch innovative Copilot+ PCs experiences and devices with Snapdragon, including Surface, that have leading performance and energy efficiency.”

What options are available?

There are a bunch of new Copilot+ PCs on the market, all of them with the Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus chipset under the hood. For instance, you can get your hands on Acer’s Swift 14 AI. Dell has more options to choose from, starting with the XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455, all of which will deliver exceptional speed and AI performance.

The Asus Vivobook S 15, HP’s Omnibook X and EliteBook Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will also be an excellent option if you’re looking to get your hands on one of these new Windows PCs with Copilot+.