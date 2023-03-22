Your YouTube history keeps track of what you watch on the platform. It gives you an easy way to find the videos you've watched. It also helps YouTube recommend videos that match your taste. While this is a good feature, it is also a privacy concern. If you don't want YouTube to keep a record of everything you search and watch, clear your YouTube history from time to time. You can also pause your YouTube history to prevent the app from keeping track of your use in the future. Here's how to clear your YouTube history on Android and the web.

How to clear your YouTube history

There are two history types that YouTube tracks: watch history and search history. YouTube uses these to recommend videos and push ads that it finds relevant for you. Delete both if you don't want YouTube to save your data. We show the steps to delete your YouTube history on Android smartphones, iOS devices, and the YouTube web app on your desktop.

The old History & Privacy option that let you clear all search history on YouTube no longer exists. YouTube replaced it with a new manage history option to streamline the settings across devices.

How to delete your YouTube history on Android and iOS

Your watch and search histories are associated with your YouTube account. If you use multiple Google accounts, you must delete your YouTube history individually for all accounts. While we use the Android app to demonstrate the steps, they also work on the iPhone and iPad apps.

How to clear your YouTube watch history and search history on the mobile app

Previously, YouTube let users clear their search history and watch history separately. However, no such option exists now. If you want to delete your YouTube history in bulk, delete both your search history and watch history.

Launch the YouTube mobile app on your Android device and tap the profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Manage all history. Choose an account if you logged in to multiple accounts on your device. 2 Images Close Click the cross icon next to a video or search from your history to delete it. Close Tap the Delete drop-down menu and choose Delete all time to clear your entire watch and search history. Tap Delete to confirm the deletion of your YouTube watch history. 2 Images Close

How to delete specific searches on the YouTube app for Android and iOS

Instead of clearing your entire search history, you can clear specific searches from your YouTube search history. Follow the steps below to do it.

Open the YouTube app on your phone. Tap the search icon. Close Long press on the history item you want to delete and tap Remove to remove it. 2 Images Close

How to pause your YouTube search and watch history on Android and iOS

While clearing your YouTube history occasionally will serve you well, you can pause your watch history and search history if you don't want YouTube to save your history.

Tap the profile icon. Choose Your Data in YouTube. 2 Images Close Scroll down to find the YouTube Watch History (or Search History) and tap the arrow button. 2 Images Close Tap Turn off and choose Pause to pause your YouTube history. 2 Images Close

Delete your YouTube history on your desktop browser

Unlike on mobile devices, YouTube lets you delete your YouTube watch history and search histories separately on your desktop browser. Like on mobile, you can delete both the search and watch history together if you want.

Delete your YouTube watch history from your browser

Open YouTube in Chrome or any other web browser and log in with your account. On the YouTube home page, choose History from the left sidebar. Click Clear all watch history. In the pop-up window, click Clear watch history to delete your YouTube watch history.

Delete your search history on your desktop browser

Open YouTube in the web browser of your choice Click History. Click Manage all history. Click the cross button to delete an individual search or watch history. Click Delete to confirm your choice. Click the Delete drop-down menu and choose Delete all time to delete the entire watch history and search history. Click Delete to confirm the operation.

Pause your YouTube search and watch history on your desktop browser

Open YouTube in your browser and click History. Click Pause watch history to only pause your watch history. Click Pause to confirm your operation. Click on Manage all history to pause search history. Choose Saving your YouTube history. Click Turn Off. Click Pause to stop YouTube from recording your watch and search history.

How set up YouTube auto-delete to clear your history

If you don't want to delete your YouTube history and pausing YouTube history is too drastic a step, set YouTube to auto-delete your history at a set interval. If there are specific YouTube videos you want to watch without a record, use incognito mode or private browsing mode to do it.

Open YouTube in a web browser and log in with your account. Click History. Click Manage all history. On iPhone or Android, tap your profile image and go to Settings > Manage all history. 2 Images Close Choose Auto-delete. By default, YouTube clears watch history and search history in 36 months. Click it to change the schedule. Choose the most reasonable option for you and click Next to save changes.

