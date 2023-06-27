Google makes it relatively easy to delete YouTube channels, but it's a drastic step that might not be necessary. It all depends on why you want to remove your channel. Temporarily hiding your channel, eliminating one or more videos or playlists, or changing your channel name and description could be better solutions. We explain step-by-step how to make these adjustments to your YouTube channel from a computer, an Android phone, and iPhone, with helpful tips to make the process go smoothly.

You can create a new channel to get a fresh start. We have a guide that shows how to make a new YouTube channel in under ten minutes. With a computer or a new and powerful Chromebook, you can quickly edit and post videos to get rolling again.

How to switch to the right channel

Before you delete or make changes to a YouTube channel, make sure you're signed in to the correct Google account and on the right channel.

You can skip this step if you only have one YouTube account and one channel.

Use a browser to switch your YouTube channel

From a web browser, go to YouTube, then select your profile picture in the upper-right corner. A menu opens, showing options for your Google account. Select Switch account to see your channels and accounts. Choose the channel you want to delete or change from the list. Each YouTube account can have multiple channels.

Use the mobile app to switch your YouTube channel

The YouTube app looks mostly the same on iOS and Android. Open the mobile app. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner, then select the channel you plan to delete or change.

How to delete your YouTube channel

If you're sure you want to delete your YouTube channel, it's a simple process. Please be aware that you can't undo this action. All video content, playlists, and channel details are removed and cannot be recovered. Comments and replies made from a deleted channel are also removed. If you are sure you want to delete your YouTube channel, follow the steps below.

You can only delete your YouTube channel with a desktop browser. It isn't possible from the mobile app.

To delete your YouTube channel:

Go to YouTube Studio. Click your profile picture, then select the YouTube Studio option in the drop-down menu. In YouTube Studio, open Settings, located in the lower-left corner. Within settings, select the Channel section from the left sidebar. Select the Advanced settings tab at the top. Scroll down and click Remove YouTube content to move to the next step. A new page loads with options to hide or delete your content. Select I want to permanently delete my content. You have to check two boxes. The first explains your videos, comments, replies, and more will be lost. The second warns that any paid subscriptions will be canceled, although you'll still have access until the end of the billing cycle. Click the blue button labeled Delete my content to proceed. You'll need to type your email address or channel name as confirmation. Then your channel will be permanently deleted.

Deleting your YouTube channel won't affect other Google services or Google account settings.

How to hide your YouTube channel

If you want to take a break from YouTube, you don't need to do anything. You can post a video letting your subscribers know you will be away for some time, but that isn't required. You can let it be until you are ready to do more.

If you need to delete your channel to avoid controversy or troublesome comments, hide your channel without deleting it. This prevents anyone from seeing your channel's videos, likes, subscriptions, and subscribers until you re-enable it.

You can only hide your channel from a desktop browser. This option is missing in the mobile app.

To hide content, you need to open YouTube Studio settings. See the section above for instructions, then come back here to hide instead of delete content.

In YouTube Studio settings, select I want to hide my content, then mark the two checkboxes, indicating you understand that your videos will be set to private. However, your channel page, name, art, likes, and subscriptions remain visible. Click the blue button labeled Hide my content to proceed.

Your comments and replies on this channel are permanently deleted.

How to delete one of your YouTube videos or playlists

If there's some problem with a particular video or playlist you uploaded to YouTube, you can remove the video without deleting your entire channel.

Use a browser to delete a YouTube video or playlist

From your YouTube channel, click the Manage videos button in the upper-right corner. Select one or more videos to remove. From the More actions menu, choose Delete forever. To remove a playlist, select the Playlists tab. Then, from the more menu, choose Delete playlist.

Use the mobile app to delete a YouTube video

From your YouTube channel, tap the Manage videos button, located below your channel name and description. You'll see a list of your videos. Select the more menu to the right of the video you want to remove. In the pop-up, tap Delete to remove the video that's causing problems.

If your YouTube channel has a name you don't like, causes trouble, or is in dispute, you don't have to delete the entire channel. You can change the name. You may also want to update your channel's handle and description. YouTube handles were introduced in 2022 as an easy way to identify a channel.

By deleting videos and changing channel details, you might be able to avoid deleting the channel and losing every video you uploaded.

Use a browser to change your YouTube channel's name

Open the channel that you want to rename on YouTube. Click your profile picture and select Your channel from the drop-down menu. Click the Customize channel button in the upper-right corner to see options that can be changed. Select the Basic info tab. Enter a new name, handle, and description.

Use the mobile app to change your YouTube channel's name

Make sure you're on the channel whose name you want to change. Tap your profile picture to open a menu of options, then select Your channel. Tap the pencil icon that's about halfway down the screen at the far right to edit your channel. Click the three pencil icons in channel settings to rename your channel, edit your handle, and update the description.

Deleting your channel from desktop browsers is easy, but there's no way to do so from the Android and iPhone mobile apps. Instead of permanently deleting your content and other details or your channel, you might be able to take a break by ignoring or hiding your channel. If something is upsetting about a particular video, you might get relief by hiding the channel or removing a few videos or playlists.

If you've had your channel for a significant period of time, you shouldn't delete your channel without serious consideration.