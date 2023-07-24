There was a time when Yahoo was the hottest thing on the internet, dwarfing the likes of Google and Facebook. However, that's not the case anymore. While Yahoo still offers excellent products like Yahoo Finance and Fantasy Sports, it doesn't bring anything unique that sets it apart from the competition.

If you've decided to cut it from your life, here's how to delete your Yahoo account. So play a song on one of these best smart speakers, and let's get started.

Steps to take before deleting your Yahoo account

Before you delete your Yahoo account, there are a few steps you should take to ensure a smooth transition from your Yahoo account to the new service you plan to use.

Cancel your subscription

Yahoo offers several subscription services. It has also partnered with other service providers, including Norton, NordVPN, LastPass, and more, and lets you manage those subscriptions through your Yahoo account.

So, cancel any active subscriptions, as you might be charged even after you delete your Yahoo account. To cancel your subscription, visit the Yahoo manage subscription page and use the on-screen prompts to complete the process.

Export and save your Yahoo data

Before deleting your Yahoo account, save your data. This ensures you won't regret deleting your account in the future. You can download your data by opening the Yahoo Get my data page.

When you open the link and authenticate with your Yahoo account and password, you'll see the option to download your emails, contacts, calendar and notepad, contact data extracted from emails and messages, usage activity, mail settings, and other mail features.

Click the Download button next to the data you want to download and follow the on-screen prompts.

Change your recovery email address

There's a chance you're using your current Yahoo account as a recovery address for other online accounts. Before you nuke your Yahoo account, change the recovery address to your new email address. This ensures you don't lose access to those accounts if you forget your passwords.

If you are not good with passwords, consider using one of these best password managers to manage your passwords. Now, you only have to remember one main password.

Download your photos from Flickr

If you own a Flickr account, and it's tied to your Yahoo account, export and download your photos, or you will lose them forever. To download your Flickr images, open Flickr's website on your computer and log in with your account information.

Hover over the You menu item and select the Camera Roll option. Next, select the photos you want to download and click the Download button to download the images. You can only download 500 images at a time, so you might have to repeat the steps if you have more photos.

Source: Flickr

That's about it. You can now delete your Yahoo account without any fear.

How to delete your Yahoo account

You can delete your Yahoo account using your Android smartphone or desktop computer. We mention the steps for both of these devices below.

Delete your Yahoo account on a desktop

Open the Yahoo account termination page and log in with your account details. Click the Continue delete my account button. Enter your email address to confirm that you are deleting the correct account, and click the Yes, delete this account button to confirm. You'll see a message telling you that your Yahoo account has been deactivated, as shown in the screenshot.

That's it. You have deleted your Yahoo account.

Delete your Yahoo account on Android

Deleting your Yahoo account from your Android smartphone requires a few more steps. Here's how you do it.

Launch the Yahoo Mail app on your Android smartphone and tap the profile icon in the upper-left corner. Tap Settings to open it. 2 Images Close Scroll to the bottom and tap the Manage Privacy option. Open your Privacy Dashboard. 2 Images Close Yahoo Mail asks you to log in. Enter your account information to log in and solve the reCAPTCHA if asked. 2 Images Close You will see your privacy dashboard. Scroll down to the bottom and tap the Delete My Account option. 2 Images Close You will see a similar web page, which you got when deleting your Yahoo account on your desktop. Scroll down and tap the Continue delete my account option. 2 Images Close Confirm the account deletion by entering your email ID and tapping the Yes, delete this account button. Close

What happens when you delete your Yahoo account

When you delete your account, Yahoo first deactivates it, so you have a chance to recover the account. For most countries, including the USA, the time limit is 30 days. After 30 days have expired, Yahoo permanently deletes your account, and you can no longer recover it. If you live in countries like Australia, India, or New Zealand, you have 90 days to recover your account. People in Brazil, Hong Kong, or Taiwan have approximately 180 days.

How to recover a deleted Yahoo account

If you want to recover your deleted Yahoo account, you can easily do so, provided you do it within the waiting period.

Launch a browser on your computer and open Yahoo's website. Click the Sign in button. Enter your Yahoo email ID and click the Next button. Select your recovery method, enter the missing fields, and click the Submit button to proceed. Enter your verification code and click the Verify button to recover your account.

Get rid of your legacy Yahoo account without losing your data

Deleting your Yahoo account is easier than deleting your Google account forever. If you want to accomplish the latter, click the link to learn how to do it.