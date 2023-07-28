America Online, which officially changed its name to AOL in 2006, was one of the first companies to provide access to the internet to consumers. At its prime, the company was so popular that its "You've got mail" tagline is still etched deeply in our minds. However, it's no secret that the company has fallen below its prime and can't compete with its rivals like Google.

If you've decided to jump ship and close your AOL account, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we show you how to delete your AOL account using your Android smartphone and desktop devices, including the best Chromebooks.

Things to do before deleting your AOL account

Before deleting your AOL account, you should do a few things to ensure you don't lose any important data. This backup helps you smoothly transition from your current AOL account to the new service you plan to use.

Cancel any ongoing AOL subscriptions

AOL offers a variety of subscriptions, including ID protection, data security, live support, system mechanics, and more. These services help you maintain your online privacy and secure your data from attackers.

If you signed up for any of these services, cancel them before proceeding with the account deletion steps. To cancel these paid services, visit the My Subscription page and log in with your account information. Then, follow the on-screen prompts and cancel all your subscriptions. After you cancel the subscriptions, you must wait for 90 days before you can delete your AOL account.

Export all your AOL data

If you've been using your AOL account for a long time, it probably contains your private data, like important emails, contacts, and more. Export and download this data so that you can access it in the future, even after deleting your AOL account.

To download your AOL data, visit the AOL Get My Data page. Then, authenticate with your account password and two-factor authentication, and you will see the downloads page. Next, click the Download button next to the data type you want to download and follow the on-screen instructions to download your data

Reset your recovery email address

If the AOL email ID was your primary email address, chances are you are using it as a recovery email address for your other online accounts. If you delete your AOL account before resetting the recovery email in those accounts, you can't recover them if you forget the password.

That's why we suggest you change the recovery email address in those accounts where you use the AOL email address for recovery. After you complete these steps, you're ready to delete your AOL account.

How to delete your AOL account

We show you how to delete your AOL account from your desktop and mobile devices. You can move to the section associated with your device.

Delete your AOL account on Windows, Mac, or Chromebooks

Click the link to open the AOL account termination page and log in with your account. Click the Continue delete my account button. Enter your email ID and click the Yes, delete this account button. You'll see a message that your account has been deactivated.

Delete your AOL account on Android

Launch the AOL app on your Android smartphone and tap the profile icon in the upper-left corner. Tap Settings to open it. 2 Images Close Scroll to the bottom, pick the Manage Privacy option Tap Privacy Dashboard. 2 Images Close AOL asks you to enter your account credentials again. Enter your ID and password to log in. 2 Images Close Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap the Delete My Account button. 2 Images Close From this point forward, the steps are the same as desktop. First, tap the Continue delete my account button. Enter your email address and tap the Yes, delete this account button. 2 Images Close A message appears, telling you that your account has been deactivated. Close

Frequently asked questions about AOL account deletion

How long does AOL take to delete my account permanently?

When you delete your account, AOL deactivates it, allowing you to recover your account. The recovery period or waiting period differs depending on your country. In the United States, you have 30 days to recover your account, after which AOL permanently deletes your account.

In countries like Australia, India, and New Zealand, the waiting period is 90 days, while for countries like Brazil, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, it increases to approximately 180 days.

Can I recover my account after deleting it?

Yes, you can recover your deleted account, provided you do so within the time frame of the waiting period. You can recover your account by logging in to your AOL account via its website, desktop, or mobile apps.

What happens to my email address after deleting my AOL account?

After you delete your account, your email address is burned. That means it won't be assigned to anyone in the future.

Close your AOL account without losing your data

We hope this guide helped you close your AOL account without losing any data. If you plan to switch to Gmail, here are the best tips for using Gmail on Android to get you started.