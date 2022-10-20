Twitter is the place many of us go for our daily dose of news and to stay up to date with the latest trends. But that constant flow of information can sometimes turn into a cacophony that we all need a break from. Either that or you're just bored of seeing those preachy threads on productivity all through your feed. Whatever the reason, you can temporarily deactivate or permanently delete your Twitter account with a few taps.

How to delete your Twitter account on the web

Twitter doesn't want you to leave its platform, which is why it buried the option deep into its settings. Besides, you can't outright delete your Twitter account. It must be deactivated first, giving you a grace period in case you change your mind.

Here is what the process looks like:

With twitter.com open in a web browser, click More in the left menu. Click Settings and Support in the pop-up menu. Settings and privacy. Go to Your account and click Deactivate your account. To begin your Twitter account deactivation process, click the Deactivate button at the bottom. Enter your Twitter account password to confirm your deactivation request. Click the Deactivate button.

Once you have completed the deactivation process, your Twitter account disappears from public view, but it hasn't been deleted entirely just yet. Twitter grants you a 30-day grace period, giving you time to reconsider your decision and a chance to reactivate your account, which you can do by logging in to Twitter with your existing account credentials.

Failing to log in to your Twitter account automatically deletes it after this period has elapsed. After this point, you cannot recover your account or any data associated with it.

How to delete your Twitter account using the mobile app

On the mobile app, Twitter doesn't let you instantly delete your account, and you must deactivate your account first.

On the Twitter app's home page, tap your profile photo in the upper-left corner. From the slide-out menu, go to Settings & Support, then scroll down and select Settings and privacy. 2 Images Close Tap Your account. Find the Deactivate Account option at the bottom of the list and tap it. 2 Images Close Tap Deactivate at the bottom. Enter your account password on the next page to confirm your decision. Tap the Deactivate button. 2 Images Close

You have 30 days to reconsider account deletion. If you don't log in to your Twitter account during this period, it is deleted permanently.

Going beyond Twitter

Mainstream social media has turned into a space that is often accused of undermining user privacy, serving an unacceptable number of ads, and altering your feed based on what a computer program thinks you might like. In such a case, it makes sense to look beyond conventional social apps for alternatives that offer a cleaner experience and don't overwhelm you with information overload. This way, you can get back to what social media was originally meant for: connecting with family and friends and making new ones.