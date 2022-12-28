How to delete your TikTok account

TikTok is home to the latest trends, challenges, and addiction. With the personalized For You Page and hilarious videos appearing when you auto scroll or swipe up, the app makes it hard to drop your mobile phones and tablets.

You can deactivate your account or manage your screen time when distractions become excessive. A permanent solution is deleting your account, and you have 30 days to change your mind. When that window closes, your account is gone forever. If you're sure it's what you want to do, here's how.

What happens when you delete your TikTok account?

When you delete your TikTok account, you delete every video you uploaded, including drafts. TikTok deactivates your account for 30 days so that you can retrieve it if you change your mind. Within that period, your account is invisible to anyone on the app. You'll reactivate it when you log in with your email and password.

You may want to request and download your data before deleting the account. There isn't a way to recover it afterward. The data includes the following information:

Profile : Your username, display picture, biography, email address, and phone number.

: Your username, display picture, biography, email address, and phone number. Activity : Histories of your videos, comments, likes, chats, purchases, and favorites.

: Histories of your videos, comments, likes, chats, purchases, and favorites. App settings: Settings for your privacy, notifications, and language.

TikTok takes a few days to process your request, after which you can download your data in TXT or JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) file formats. TXT files appear as plain texts you can read. JSON files appear as codes or structured data that devices can interpret. It's the best option for transferring your data between web applications. You can open both formats with Google Docs and alternative word processor apps.

Your TikTok data doesn't include uploaded videos. You'll download those individually from your profile. It's your chance to review and delete videos you don't need. Additionally, you can't use the data to restore your account after permanently deleting it.

If you have a request pending review and delete your account, the request isn't affected. When you reactivate your account, you'll see the pending request. However, you must download your data within four days. Otherwise, it expires, and you must make another request.

How to download your TikTok data

Use the following methods to download your TikTok data before deleting your account permanently.

Download your TikTok data on the mobile app

Open TikTok. Tap profile in the lower-right corner of your screen. Close Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings and privacy. Close Go to Account > Download your data. Close Select a file format. Click Request data. TikTok begins processing your request. Close Click the Download data tab. Your request remains pending until TikTok finishes processing it. When your data is ready for download, you receive a notification in the System notifications menu of the app. Close Navigate to the Download data tab. Then click Download beside your requested data to save it on your device.

Download your TikTok data from a PC browser

Open your preferred browser. Go to tiktok.com and log in to your account. Hover your mouse icon over your profile icon. Then click Settings. Under Privacy, click Download your data. Select a file format. Click Request data. TikTok begins processing your request. Click the Download data tab. Your request remains pending until TikTok finishes processing it. The web app doesn't send a notification when your data is ready to download. So, check the status often. Navigate to the Download data tab. Then click Download beside your requested data to save it on your device.

How to delete your TikTok account

After downloading your TikTok data, it's time to delete your account. You can do it from your mobile device or laptop. Use the steps below to start.

Delete your TikTok account on the mobile app

Open TikTok. Tap Profile in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner, then select Settings and privacy. Close Go to Account > Deactivate or delete your account. Close Tap Delete account permanently. Select a reason why you want to leave the app. Then click Continue. This step isn't necessary, and you can skip it. Close TikTok prompts you to download your data. If you made a request, tap Review request to view the progress. If you downloaded your data or don't need to, tap the checkbox. Then tap Continue. TikTok shows you the consequences of deleting your account. Tap Continue. Close TikTok asks you to log in to your account for verification. Close After verifying your account, tap Delete account. A confirmation tab appears. Click Delete. TikTok automatically logs you out of your account. Close To reactivate the account, go to the profile tab and select your account. If your account isn't saved to the app, tap Add existing account and choose a login method. After signing in, tap Reactivate to restore your account. Close

Delete your TikTok account from a PC browser

Launch your preferred browser. Visit tiktok.com and log in to your account. Hover your mouse icon over your profile icon. Then click Settings. Under Manage account, click Delete. A menu shows the consequences of deleting your account. Click Continue. Log in to your account to allow TikTok to verify it. After verifying your account, tap Delete account. A confirmation tab pops up. Click Delete. TikTok automatically logs you out of your account. To restore your account, click Log in and select a sign-in method. Click Reactivate to restore your account.

How to temporarily deactivate your account

When you temporarily deactivate your account, TikTok keeps it inactive for as long as you want. There's no pressure for you to recover it within 30 days. It's the best option if you want a break from the app but don't want to lose your account. The web version doesn't offer an option to close your account temporarily. You can only do so on the mobile app. Here's how:

Open TikTok. Tap Profile in the lower-right corner. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner, then select Settings and privacy. Close Navigate to Account > Deactivate or delete account. Select Deactivate account. TikTok lists what happens when you deactivate your account. Tap Deactivate. Close Log in to your account to verify it. After a successful verification, tap Deactivate account. A tab appears where you confirm your decision. Tap Deactivate. Close TikTok automatically logs you out. To reactivate your account, tap the profile icon. Select your account to log in. If your account isn't saved to the app, tap Add existing account and select a login method. After signing in, tap Reactivate. TikTok restores your account.

Become digitally responsible

TikTok is an entertaining app, but it can become a distraction. If you're showing the app unhealthy attention, that's your sign to quit. Deleting your account is easier said than done. If you can't wait until TikTok's 30-day grace period is over, there's another way to detox. The latest smartphones come with features to help you manage your screen time and reduce the hours you spend using them.