When using a Samsung phone, your Samsung account is key for accessing exclusive apps and features, such as locating a lost phone or connecting to other devices. This account remains useful even if you switch to another Android phone. For example, if you plan to trade in or sell your Samsung phone, don't delete your account, especially if you intend to use it with other Samsung devices like the Galaxy Watch 5.

Deleting your Samsung account is permanent. You can't go back after you do it. The information associated with your account is deleted, including cloud storage, Samsung Health data, and purchase history. If you're switching Samsung phones, remove your account instead of deleting it.

Samsung account: Features and services

Samsung, like Google, offers a range of benefits and services to its account holders. This includes the Galaxy Store, a platform akin to the Google Play Store, where users can download and install various apps. Additionally, Samsung offers a rewards program known as Samsung Rewards, along with Samsung Pay, a convenient payment service comparable to Google Pay.

For health enthusiasts, Samsung Health provides tools to collect and analyze health data. Furthermore, Samsung TV Plus enriches entertainment options by offering free access to over 100 channels, adding value to the Samsung ecosystem.

Delete your Samsung account on your desktop browser or phone

The only way to delete your Samsung account is from a desktop or mobile browser. If you want to remove your Samsung account from your phone, skip to the next section. These instructions use a desktop browser. The mobile steps are identical.

You can't delete your Samsung account without using a browser. However, you can change your account details, like your email address, from the Settings menu. If you want to remove your Samsung account, skip to the next section for instructions.

Log in to your Samsung account. Click the block near the upper-left corner with your profile picture to go to your Profile page. Click Manage Samsung account to open your Samsung account's settings page. Click Delete account. Confirm that you understand the consequences of deleting your account. Click Delete to open an authentication window. Enter your Samsung account password in the authentication window and click Done to confirm the deletion.

After deleting your account, you'll receive an email confirming your account was deleted. You can't recover your account, but you can open a new Samsung account if you need a new one. If you are moving away from Samsung devices, you can do that with confidence, knowing that Samsung no longer holds your data.

On the other hand, if you are moving to a better Samsung phone, don't delete the account. Instead, remove the Samsung account from your phone.

How to remove a Samsung account from your phone

Perform a factory reset if you plan to recycle, sell, or give away your Samsung phone. This wipes your personal data from your phone and your Samsung account, along with the apps, photos, and files you downloaded. If you want to remove your Samsung account, follow these steps:

Removing your Samsung account denies you access to these features: Contacts Profile (removing this is optional), Samsung Cloud, Find My Mobile, and Samsung Pass.

Open Settings and tap your profile picture at the top of the page.

Scroll down and tap Sign out to start the account removal process. Close Review the services you'll lose access to, then tap Sign out in the lower-right corner of your screen to authenticate and confirm your account removal. Verify your identity using your biometrics or account password. Close Tap Okay in the lower-right corner of the screen. Close

That's all! You've removed your Samsung account from your device.

Do you really need a Samsung account?

Whether you delete your Samsung account entirely or remove it from your phone, you lose all the functionality that comes with the account. The most valuable features you lose are Find My Mobile, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Cloud backup and restore functionality.

Google has alternatives for most of these services. You can set up Google's Find My Device if your phone is stolen, and Google Wallet can handle payments. Finally, there's Google Drive to back up your device.