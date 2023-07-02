Maybe you're separated from your console or had to say a tearful goodbye to your PlayStation. Still, even under these circumstances, you'd like the right to remove your data from Sony permanently. In this guide, we teach you how to delete a PSN account through the official PlayStation app and web browser. That way, you can pull the plug with a trusty Android tablet, phone, or computer.

Deleting a PlayStation user account versus a PlayStation Network (PSN) account

Understanding the difference between deleting a PlayStation user account versus your PSN account is essential. Some users may wish to permanently wipe their user data off the hardware when selling or giving away their console. In this case, deleting a user account would be the more appropriate action to take. Power up your console and select User Management settings and Delete User (PlayStation 4) or Settings > Users and Accounts > Users (the garbage can icon by the user profile) for PlayStation 5 owners.

Users that wish to deactivate their PSN account altogether should read ahead. But deleting your PlayStation Network account results in losing access to your wallet funds, saved data, video clips, the PlayStation ID (it cannot be re-used to create a new account), and all subscriptions and games. So wiping your PSN account is a serious decision and should not be taken lightly. We go over the steps to close a PSN account for good.

How to delete a PSN account using the PlayStation app

You can use the PlayStation app to navigate to the support page. But once you've reached the final steps, you must have your sign-in ID (email address) and online username ready to hand off. Below we show you how to start and submit a PSN account closure. We included the download widget below if you need to install the app.

Launch and log in to the PlayStation mobile app. Tap the gear icon to access the Settings menu on the homescreen. Select Support. 2 Images Close Tap Account & Security. Choose Account Management. 2 Images Close Select Create, change and close account. Tap How to close your account for PlayStation™Network. 2 Images Close Tap Close an account from the drop-down menu. Select the contact us hyperlink. 2 Images Close

On the contact page, ensure you select Account & Security > Change online ID & other account questions, then tap Live chat to request a chat. You will be in touch with a support agent, and they will walk you through finalizing your request with the provided account information.

How to delete a PSN account from a web browser

Requesting closure for a PSN account requires a few steps compared to removing a user account. You can follow these steps from any mobile or desktop web browser. We used Google Chrome as an example. Note that this method is a direct route for submitting the account closure request.

Open a web browser, visit the PlayStation Support contact us page, and sign in. On the next page, navigate to Account & Security. Choose Change online ID & other account questions. 2 Images Close Select Live chat.

In most cases, this is the easiest way to delete a PSN account, but consider using the PlayStation app to check your account status before submitting the request. The app lets you view subscriptions, your PSN wallet, and your library. Closing a PSN account means everything on that account is lost forever (no way to recover it), so tread carefully.

Retrieving your account and its contents

Before you erase your PSN account for good, we recommend requesting a refund from the PlayStation Store if eligible. You don't want to punish yourself and lose the money you put in. Alternatively, if you're attempting to close a hacked account, it may require you to recover it before you can submit the details needed for the account closure. So if you return to Sony's gaming ecosystem in the future, we recommend downloading the PlayStation app to keep an eye on your new PlayStation Network account.