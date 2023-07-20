Source: DeleteMe DeleteMe Use code VALNET20 to get 20% off You might not be aware of it, but some of your personal information is publicly available on data broker sites. DeleteMe is a service that takes it down on your behalf, so you can maintain your online privacy and anonymity. With the exclusive coupon code VALNET20, new users can save 20% off subscription plans. See at DeleteMe

Did you know that you can go incognito on the internet? And no, we're not talking about opening an incognito window on Google Chrome for the purpose of being sneaky and browsing in private. We're talking about scrubbing every trace of your digital activity (or at least nearly all of it) from the internet — including your embarrassing tweets from 2009 — so that you can either start fresh, or just remain anonymous forever.

Sure, you can do this manually by deleting every account you've ever made and asking to be taken off data collection platforms, but there's an easier way — you can employ a third party like DeleteMe to do the bulk of the scrubbing for you. For a limited time, new users can score a 20% discount on your plan of choice, helping you clear much of your digital clutter without breaking the bank. All you have to do is key in the code VALNET20.

Why you need a DeleteMe subscription

Have you ever Googled yourself? Of course you have. But what you might not have noticed is how much of personal information like your e-mail address, phone number, and even home address is publicly available through the services of pesky data brokers. You may also find that some of your cringe-worthy posts from way back (that you swore you had deleted) still exist in some random corner of the internet.

This is where DeleteMe comes in. It may not do much about your old Xanga edits floating out there, but what it can do is take your personal data out of the hands of over 750 data brokers to stop your information from being public. You will have to submit your personal info directly to DeleteMe before it can kickstart its work, but that's only because the service needs concrete proof that you've authorized it to opt you out from data aggregators on your behalf.

DeleteMe's system employs both automation and human operators to do the searching and purging, and after a week, it will deliver a detailed report on what it found and removed. The company also monitors for any new instances popping up online, and provides fresh reports every three months as long as you have an active subscription — hopefully giving you some have peace of mind knowing that someone out there is working overtime to reclaim your information from data brokers.

Privacy comes at a premium these days, but with this exclusive discount on a DeleteMe plan, it doesn't have to be. With our deal, you can choose from three options, all 20% below their normal rates: standard protection for a year for one user, which comes out to $9 a month instead of $11, protection for a year for two users for $15 instead of $19, or protection for two years for two users for $12 instead of $15. Just keep in mind that those first two plans are billed annually, while the third plan is billed for the entire two years in one go. Don't forget to key in the code VALNET20 to enjoy the discount.