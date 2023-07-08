From scouring for new job opportunities to enlarging your professional network online, LinkedIn can get the job done. The platform offers handy tools to showcase your professional experience, make relevant connections, skill up for a career, and put yourself in the face of potential hiring managers regardless of your platform, whether you're using a browser or have the app installed on a budget Android phone. While that looks like a great way to ditch traditional documents and CVs, you might want to take a break or erase your presence for security/privacy concerns. Regardless of your reason, we'll show you how to delete your LinkedIn account below.

Read this before you delete your LinkedIn account

Before making the big move, knowing the consequences of closing a LinkedIn account is essential. Permanently deleting your profile will erase your information and make your profile invisible on the platform. So all your endorsements, connections, recommendations, certifications, and details you've added to the profile will disappear.

LinkedIn offers two weeks retrieval window, and you can save a copy of your data before closing the account, but you can't recover everything if you decide to return. Endorsements and recommendations, group memberships, followings, and unanswered invitations are some of the things you'll lose if you decide to reactivate your account.

Unless you want to get rid of a duplicate profile or leave the platform, you should think twice before deleting your account. If you only need to take a break or hide your information for security reasons, consider hibernating the account instead. Hibernating your account will make you invisible across the platform and protect your details until you log in and re-enable the account.

Delete your LinkedIn account from your browser

Go to the LinkedIn website and sign in to your account. Click the Me icon in the top navigation bar. From the pop-up menu, select Settings & Privacy. Scroll to the Account Management section at the bottom, then click Close account. Select the blue Continue button. Choose a reason you're leaving, then click Next. Enter your password on the next page to confirm your action. You may also unsubscribe from future LinkedIn emails by checking the corresponding box. Finally, hit Done to close the account.

How to delete your LinkedIn account in the mobile app

Whether you use the LinkedIn mobile app for iOS or Android, the process of deleting your account is the same.

Click your Profile picture in the upper-left corner. Tap Settings in the bottom-left corner. 2 Images Close Select Account preferences. Scroll to the bottom and click Close account. 2 Images Close LinkedIn will state what you'll lose after closing your account. Proceed by tapping Continue. Select a reason for closing your account and tap Next. Confirm your password and mark the checkbox underneath it if you'd like to unsubscribe from future LinkedIn emails. Tap Done to finalize the process. 3 Images Close

How and why you may want to hibernate your LinkedIn account instead of deleting it

Hibernating your LinkedIn profile is an alternative way to vanish from the platform without losing any data. Unlike permanently deleting an account, hibernating it will hide your profile details, posts, comments, and other engagements from other users. Only your direct messages and recommendations will remain visible and accredited to A LinkedIn Member with a generic profile picture.

If you only plan to take a break from the platform, consider hibernating your account instead of closing it.

The steps below show how to hibernate your account from the LinkedIn mobile app, but the process is similar if you use LinkedIn from your browser. You can also hibernate your account directly from here.

Tap your Profile picture in the top-left corner. Select Settings in the lower-left corner. Click Account preferences. Scroll down to Account Management and tap Hibernate account. Review the page's content to understand what happens after hibernating your account, then select a reason for your action. Click Next. Enter your account password and hit Hibernate account to finalize your decision. 3 Images Close

LinkedIn may ask you to create a password if you've signed in with a Google, Apple, or Facebook account. Click the Create a password link to reset the account's security and follow the process again.

You'll be allowed to re-activate your account after 24 hours of hibernating it. When you're ready to become visible again, visit LinkedIn and sign in to your account as usual.

How to recover a deleted LinkedIn account

LinkedIn will permanently erase your information from their database if you don't recover it after 14 days. But before then, you can easily re-enable your account with the steps below if you have a change of thought.

Visit the LinkedIn page on your browser or launch the app. Sign in to your account as usual. Tap the blue Re-activate my account button. The next page will confirm your account is being reinstated and that you'll receive an email about it shortly. Wait for the email, then sign in to your account again to finish the recovery process.

Even if you restore your account within the 14-day timeframe, you can't retrieve some aspects like endorsements and recommendations, unanswered invitations, group memberships, and topics you're following.

LinkedIn isn't the only place to show off your talents

It's no doubt that LinkedIn is an excellent business app for managing your professional profile online. While many people use it for professional networking, branding, and getting their dream jobs, some find the vast learning resources and certifications life-changing. However, if you've finally determined to leave the platform for good, here are the excellent social media apps where you can cultivate your professional identity.