Thinking about your Instagram account may be a sore subject. Whether you've revealed too many juicy details about your life on your brand-new Android tablet or you're fed up with social media, there's a way to remove these traces. But before you get started, deleting an Instagram account means serious business. You can't reverse this decision, so you may want to copy your Instagram data before proceeding. Otherwise, we teach you how to delete your account information on any trusty device you own, Android, iOS, or web browser.

Deactivating versus deleting

If you hesitate with this decision but want a burden lifted off your shoulders from managing your social media account, consider the deactivation option. Deactivating Instagram removes your account from the public eye, but all your information is saved, and your entire account stays intact. Reactivating your Instagram profile occurs once you've logged back in to the app or through the website. But remember that this option may not be for you if you're trying to erase yourself from the internet. Your data remains with Meta until you delete it.

To deactivate your account, visit your Instagram profile, select the Edit Profile button, and visit the Accounts Center page. From there, you can deactivate your account instead of deleting it.

How to delete an Instagram account on Android and iOS

Once you've deleted an Instagram account, the username will be up for grabs. You can re-sign up using the same account name if it's still available. Remember, if you change your mind, you have 30 days to reclaim your account until it is removed from Meta's system. We recommend backing up your data (request download data) before committing to the permanent deletion.

Below, we showcase examples using an Android phone and an iPhone. You can follow these steps for any device running the Android and Instagram iOS app.

How to delete Instagram using the Android app

We included the download widget at the end of this section for those who haven't installed the Instagram mobile app.

Log in to the Instagram app and tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings and privacy, then navigate to the Accounts Center page. 2 Images Close Tap Personal details. Select Account ownership and control. 2 Images Close Tap Deactivation or deletion. Select a profile. 2 Images Close Choose Delete account and tap Continue. Select a reason why you plan to delete your Instagram account and tap Continue > Continue to confirm. 2 Images Close Re-enter your password. Select Continue. 2 Images Close Tap Delete account.

Meta lists the expected date for when the account removal will take place. If you want to reverse this decision, log back in to Instagram and tap Keep Account.

How to delete Instagram using the iPhone app

You can delete your Instagram within the iOS app. To get started, check out the steps below.

Log in to the Instagram app. Tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper-right corner to navigate to Settings and privacy. Tap Accounts Centers > Personal details. 2 Images Close Tap Personal details. Tap Account ownership and control. 2 Images Close Select Deactivation or Deletion and choose an account. Tap Delete account > Continue. 2 Images Close Choose a reason why you plan to delete your Instagram account, then tap Continue > Continue to confirm. Re-enter your password and select Continue. Tap Delete account.

How to delete an Instagram account on the web

Meta doesn't delete your account instantaneously. The account stays alive for 30 days, but no one can publicly view your Instagram during that time. You can apply these steps while browsing Instagram through a mobile web browser or computer.

Visit the Instagram homepage and click the hamburger button. Click Settings. Click Personal details. On the Accounts Center page, click Personal details underneath Account Settings. Click Account ownership and control. Click Deactivation or deletion. Choose an Instagram profile for deletion. Select Delete account and proceed by clicking the Continue button. Re-enter your Instagram account's password and click Continue. Select a reason for deleting your Instagram account and click Continue twice. To finalize the process, click Delete account.

We also recommend removing the Instagram mobile app to prevent accidental logins to that same account. Otherwise, it prompts you to reverse the delete request if you log in within 30 days.

Cleansing yourself of social media

You may have taken some steps attempting to delete your Threads account by getting rid of your Instagram account. Threads is another app similar to Twitter, so you may be itching to purge these social apps entirely. In cases like those, eliminating your social media presence without the temptation of reactivating is the best course to take. Removing your existence from the internet is a tough decision, but sometimes, taking those leaps will do better for your stress level.