Whether you forgot to use Incognito mode or fancy clearing out old data, deleting your Google Search history is a straightforward process. Google saves all your activity in Search to your Google account, giving you access to everything you searched.

We show you how to delete your Google Search history from the Google Search app, the Google Chrome app, and Chrome for desktop. As long as you're signed in with the same account, deleting your search history deletes it from all devices, ideal if you use a Chromebook for work on the go. While you're at it, why not protect your digital privacy with these quick and simple steps?

How to delete your search history from your Android phone

Using your phone, it takes a few taps to remove your recent queries or delete your entire search history. But if you need to delete a recent search, you can quickly delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. Otherwise, follow the steps below for a more granular way to remove your recent searches.

How to delete your search history from the Google Search app

Open the Google Search app. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Search history. Tap the blue Verify icon at the bottom of the page to confirm your identity. Tap Continue and enter your screen lock pattern, password, PIN, or fingerprint. Your full Search history appears at the bottom of the page, with an X next to each item and day. 2 Images Close Tap the X next to each query or day to delete it. To delete items in bulk from your search history, tap the blue Delete icon and select from the available options: Delete today, Delete custom range, Delete all time, or Auto-delete. The first three options let you delete all searches from the current day, a specific timeframe, or all of them, respectively. Auto-delete allows you to automatically delete searches older than 3, 18, or 36 months, letting you get rid of queries that aren't relevant anymore.

Whichever option you choose, your search history is permanently removed. However, your browsing history isn't cleared. We're only talking about your Google search history. Follow the next steps to clear your Chrome browser's history.

How to delete your search history from Google Chrome

If you use the Google Chrome app, you can clear your browsing history in a few taps:

Tap the three-dot menu (⋮) in the upper-right corner. Navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security. Tap Clear browsing data. Close Select the data you want to remove and from what range, and then tap Clear data in the lower-right corner.

How to delete your Google search history from your computer or web browser

If you don't have your phone handy, delete your browsing history using your web browser:

Navigate to Google My Activity using your favorite web browser. Click the blue Verify icon to confirm your identity. My Activity lists anything you may have done using Google's services, including the apps you used on your Android phone. To narrow your query to your Google searches, click Filter by date and product and select Search. Your full Search history displays at the bottom of the page, with an X next to each item and day. Click the X next to each query or day to delete it. To delete items in bulk from your search history, click the Delete icon and select from the available options: Delete today, Delete custom range, Delete all time, or Auto-delete. The first three let you delete all searches from the current day, a specific timeframe, or all of them, respectively. Auto-delete allows you to automatically delete searches older than 3, 18, or 36 months, letting you get rid of queries that aren't relevant.

Like on your phone, only your search history is permanently removed, not your browsing data. To remove this using Chrome on your computer, follow these steps:

Click the three-dot menu (⋮) in the upper-right corner. Navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security > Clear browsing data. Select the data you want to remove and from what range, and click Clear data.

You're in control

It's easy to take control of your search history to keep your data safe. Whether using your Android phone or computer, the process is easy to achieve and lets you start from a clean slate. However, we recommend always using incognito mode for private browsing.

You can also clear your history on a per-app basis. For example, you can stop YouTube from tracking your searches by clearing your watch history.