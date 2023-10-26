Fetch lets you use your phone or an Android tablet to take pictures of your grocery, shopping, and restaurant receipts to earn gift cards and rewards. In other words, Fetch is one of many apps that help you get something extra for your purchases in exchange for sharing personal information about what you buy and where you buy it. Of the many rewards apps out there, maybe it's time for you to try a different one. To do that, you may want to delete your Fetch account.

Why delete your Fetch account?

Everybody has reasons for deleting an app. The same goes for Fetch. Sometimes, the rewards aren't as beneficial as expected, so taking the time to snap readable photos of receipts and upload them isn't worth the outcome. Requirements and benefits aside, getting rewards means giving up a little privacy, and sharing your shopping records might be too much exposure.

But maybe you're unhappy with the app, and you might want to focus your efforts on a similar app that's more your style. There are other reward programs to try. No matter the reason, your Fetch account can be deleted in a few simple steps on your mobile device. You can't do this on a computer since Fetch doesn't work in a browser.

Use your Fetch points before you delete your account. After an account is deleted, you can't recover it. It's best to wait until you receive any last rewards or until any entered sweepstakes have concluded before deletion to avoid the loss of rewards or winnings.

How to delete your Fetch account using the Android app

In the Fetch app, tap the Account tab at the bottom of your screen. Scroll down and select the Help Center option. 2 Images Close Tap Privacy. Select Privacy Request Forms. 2 Images Close Fill out the request form and submit it when you're done. 2 Images Close

How to delete your Fetch account using the iOS app

In the Fetch app, tap the Account tab at the bottom of your screen. Scroll down and select the Help Center option. 2 Images Close Tap Deactivate or delete account. Fill out the request form and submit it when you're done. 3 Images Close

Some Fetch alternatives you can try

Are you ready to commit your Fetch-free time to another rewards app? If you are, here are some others you can try. You can even use multiple apps to get maximum rewards from your purchases.

Ibotta

Ibotta is a lot like Fetch, with a couple of key differences. The good change is that Ibotta typically rewards you with a little more cash value than Fetch. The bad difference is that you'll have to work a little more to get them. With Fetch, you photograph and upload receipts into the app, which takes seconds. With Ibotta, individual offers must be selected in the app before a receipt is submitted.

Rakuten

With Rakuten, there's no receipt scanning or other obstacles to get in the way of your rewards. Shop online via the Rakuten app or website, and the company shares the retailer's referral fee with you. Most of the time, you get back 1 to 5% of your spending, but sometimes you get more.

Receipt Hog

Receipt Hog is a lot like Fetch, except that you can only submit 20 receipts per week instead of the 35 that Fetch lets you submit. Why would you delete Fetch to use a similar app that lets you submit 15 fewer weekly receipts? Receipt Hog lets you take some surveys for bonus points, so that's something.

Upside

Sometimes, it's just good to go with a well-known product. Upside shows a map with nearby offers (including the offer amount). To collect with the app, register a credit card, check in where you want to use the app, and upload your receipts.

Shopkick

You don't have to buy anything with Shopkick. You can earn rewards for walking into participating stores or scanning barcodes. You can also earn points by making purchases with a registered credit card or scanned receipt and watching videos.

Pogo

Pogo says it pays you when your personal data is used. You'll link a credit card to the app, and it does the work for you. When you make a purchase with the card or when location or other data connected to your identity is used, you get rewarded. That means Pogo has access to your credit card number.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks has been around for 15 years, and it rewards users for shopping (both online and at stores), taking surveys, watching videos, and more.

Dosh

Dosh is a little different because it's a cashback app that doesn't require you to amass redeemable points. Instead, you automatically receive cash back from its partners when you shop, dine, or stay with them. Cashback can amount to as much as 10% for some stores and restaurants and up to 40% for selected hotels. You must connect a credit or debit card to your Dosh account to get that money. Retail partners include Walmart, Pizza Hut, and Uber. Book your room through the Dosh app if you want to be rewarded for a hotel stay. Your mileage may vary based on room availability.

Moving on from Fetch

Fetch is a popular rewards service, but many similar apps exist. They all have advantages and disadvantages, so why not try a few alternatives until you find the rewards platform most rewarding? Many of these apps require either a credit card or your personal information. It's always a good idea to take a few extra steps to guard your privacy and follow best practices when using third-party apps.