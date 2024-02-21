WhatsApp and other communication apps have lots of content for doomscrolling on mobile tablets and phones. It's common to download the same pictures multiple times from them. But editing and sharing are tricky because you're dealing with mixed-up copies. If you aren't careful, you might accidentally delete the wrong ones. You'll have to browse and select the files for deletion one by one to avoid mistakes.

Wiping the extra photo copies from your file manager or gallery app is quicker. Plus, it avoids unnecessary costs when Google Photos is your main photo management app. It shares the 15GB storage space across Photos, Drive, Gmail, and other applications. Exceed this limit, and you'll pay for additional storage. Here's a detailed tutorial on how to remove unwanted duplicate photos.

How to remove duplicate photos from your gallery app

Google Photos is your device's cloud-based storage service. It provides smart organization, editing tools, and facial recognition, among other features. It lacks a built-in feature for removing duplicate files, but there's a tool that removes copies you backed up. This way, you have more room to save new media on the device. If you haven't saved any images in the cloud, you won't see the option to free up space.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy smartphones have the Gallery app. It can detect excessive pictures and offer suggestions to clean them up. Unlike Photos, which is a universal Android app, Gallery only exists for Samsung users. Here's how to use both apps to remove duplicate files.

Remove duplicate images in Google Photos

Open the Google Photos app. Go to Library > Utilities. Scroll down and select Free up space. Close Photos shows you the file size it can clean. Tap the Free up button at the bottom of your screen. Tap Allow for confirmation. The app deletes the backed-up pictures from your device. Close

Remove duplicate images in Samsung Gallery

Open the Gallery app. Tap the menu icon in the lower-right corner. Select Suggestions. Close Tap Delete duplicate pictures under Clean out. Close Tap Delete duplicates to select all the copies and keep the originals. Uncheck the circle beside any image you don't wish to erase. Tap Delete at the bottom of your screen. Select Move to Trash for confirmation. Close

How to remove duplicate photos with your file manager

Your Android phone has a file manager app for organizing directories in its internal and external storage. Typically, all pictures should be in the Digital Camera Images (DCIM) folder. The file path may vary depending on the app you use. The default one on Google Pixels and select Android devices running the near-stock version is Files by Google (formerly Google Files). Samsung My Files is exclusively for Galaxy devices. Use both to clear duplicate pictures from your device with the following steps.

Remove duplicate photos with Files by Google

Open the Files by Google app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Select Clean. Tap Select files on the Duplicate files card. Check the circles on images you want to delete. Tap the Move X to Trash button at the bottom of your screen. Close Tap the Move X to Trash button that pops up for confirmation.

If you don't see the Duplicate files card, you may not have excess image copies or the app hasn't detected them yet. Give it some time and try again, or use alternative methods.

Remove duplicate photos with Samsung My Files

Open the My Files app. Tap Manage storage under Utilities. Select Duplicate files. Close You should see all the duplicate media files. Check the circle beside the copies you want to delete. Tap Delete at the bottom of your screen. Close Tap Delete again for confirmation.

How to remove duplicate photos with third-party apps

There are many third-party file managers and duplicate photo removers on the Google Play Store. You'll find them by searching for "duplicate photo cleaner" or related keywords. You can also download apps on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computers and connect to your phone with USB cables.

Such apps scan your internal storage or hard drive to identify duplicates. Be mindful of your privacy and security when installing them. Read the reviews within the store and from experts online. Although the Play Store is generally safe to shop apps from, malicious programs manage to sneak past its detection.

Also, most of these apps contain ads. They may even offer ridiculous pricing for premium features like bulk deletion, cloud storage integration, and ad removal.

Apple devices can also remove duplicate content

Manual selection is effective in removing photo duplicates, but it's time-consuming. The above steps should help you rid your Android device of photo copies. One best practice to avoid deduplication is to periodically check for and remove them. They tend to come back over time.

If you're not an Android owner, you'll use different methods on Apple devices because of the varying operating systems and apps. On your iPhone or iPad, Apple Photos helps you find similar images and merge or delete them permanently.