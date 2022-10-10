Someday, you might change your mind about which cards you want to give Amazon access to

Amazon is one of the world's biggest retailers, offering everything from groceries to the best Android tablets. If you shop online, there's a chance you've bought something from Amazon at some point. To buy something from the retailer, you need either a credit card, a debit card, or a gift card on file. And with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale happening on October 11-13, you'll want to make sure your payment details are up to date.

Whether you've canceled a card, switched bank accounts, or decided that you don't want to use a specific card online, it pays to know how to delete a credit or debit card from your Amazon account. The steps are different depending on whether you use your desktop PC's browser, an Android or iPhone app, or a mobile browser. Whatever your preferred method, we have a guide on how to remove your card.

How to delete a credit or debit card from Amazon in your desktop browser

Many people find that the online shopping experience is always a little easier on a desktop PC. The best way to access Amazon on your PC is to visit their website in your favorite browser. If this is your preferred method of online shopping, here's how to remove your debit or credit card:

Visit Amazon's website in the browser and log in. In the upper-right corner, click Accounts & Lists to open the Account page. Click Your Payments. Under wallet, choose the debit card you want to remove from the account. The card's information appears on the right. Click Edit to display a dialog box for editing your payment method. In the lower-left corner of the dialog box, click Remove from wallet. To confirm your choice, click Remove.

You'll see a confirmation at the top of the page that says, "Your payment method has been removed successfully."

How to delete a credit or debit card from Amazon in the Android and iOS apps

If your favorite way to shop on Amazon is on your mobile phone, the Android and iOS apps have the same account features as the desktop website. If you want to use the Amazon app to delete a card from your account, take the following steps:

Tap the menu icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. In the pop-up menu, tap Account. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Payments section. Tap Your Payments. Close Select the card you want to remove. On the right side, tap Edit. At the bottom, tap Remove from wallet. On the confirmation screen, tap Remove. ​​​

A confirmation appears at the top of the page that says, "Your payment method has been removed successfully."

How to delete a credit or debit card from Amazon in the mobile browser

Not everybody wants to install an app for every online service they use. If that's you, visit Amazon's website on your mobile browser. You still have access to the account features. You can remove your debit or credit card using the following steps:

In the upper-right corner, tap your account name. Next to the Your Account header, tap See All. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Payments section. Tap Your Payments. Close Select the card you want to remove. On the right side, tap Edit. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap Remove from wallet. On the confirmation screen, tap Remove.

At the top of the page, you'll see a confirmation that says," Your payment method has been removed successfully."

Monitoring your Amazon account

No matter which debit or credit cards you save on your Amazon account, it always pays to check your account from time to time to see where your money went. The best way to do this is to check your Amazon order history using one of two methods.