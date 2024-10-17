Your Google Chrome bookmarks menu may be packed with old links, and it's time for a cleanup. If you haven't clicked on them in ages, they're taking up precious screen space. A cluttered bookmarks collection makes it hard to find what you need, like when multiple tabs close at once.

Removing the irrelevant ones gives you an organized space that makes browsing smoother and more enjoyable. It's a chore when most lead you to broken links, especially when you have to click through several to find one that works. If you'd rather delete them all and start fresh, here's how.

What are Google Chrome bookmarks, and should you delete them?

Chrome bookmarks are saved universal resource locators (URLs) to your favorite web pages that allow you to quickly access them without searching for them each time. You'll store the web address of the page you want to revisit, and it is added to the Bookmarks and Lists menu. You can organize the bookmarks into folders for easier access. For example, you might have folders for food recipe sites and separate ones for research materials.

Creating a bookmark in Chrome is simple. When you find a page you want to save, tap a star icon and choose where to save it. You can access your bookmarks in the Bookmarks Manager or start typing the website's name or URL in the address bar. Your browser suggests the bookmarked site before you finish, and you'll click to open it.

If your bookmarks are outdated, cluttered, or no longer relevant, wiping them can improve your experience. Deleting Chrome bookmarks doesn't affect your browser's performance or cause data loss from the websites. You're only removing the saved links and giving up a quick way to access those pages. Your browsing history remains intact, so you can revisit any site you previously visited, even after deleting its bookmark.

Still, you'll type the web address every time, so double-check before you delete bookmarks. Otherwise, it will be difficult to access such sites when you don't memorize the address. The procedure is permanent, and Google doesn't ask for confirmation before it wipes them.

How to erase all Google Chrome bookmarks at once

You can delete bookmarks individually or all at once, depending on your device. The fastest method to do a total erasure is with a computer, as you can use a keyboard command to select everything and wipe it quickly.

On the phone version, you'll first select bookmarks one by one before deleting them, as there isn't an option to highlight all of them. However, your settings sync across all computers where you're signed in to the same account, so you won't have to repeat the steps. You may have to re-delete some bookmarks on the mobile version as they are stored locally.

You can't delete the Mobile Bookmarks folder in Chrome and some other ones. It's a default system folder the browser creates to store bookmarks saved from mobile devices. While you can't remove the folder, you can delete the bookmarks inside it if you no longer need them.

Before deleting your Chrome bookmarks, export them in HTML format to avoid losing important saved sites. You can import them later if you change your mind.

Follow the steps below to delete your Chrome bookmarks simultaneously.

Delete all Google Chrome bookmarks on computers

Open the Google Chrome browser. Click the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) in the upper-right corner. Go to Bookmarks and lists > Bookmarks Manager. In the left sidebar, click any folder to view its content. On Windows computers, press Ctrl + A on your keyboard to select all its bookmarks. On MacBooks, press Command + A. Click Delete in the upper-right corner to erase every bookmark in the folder. Chrome gives you one last chance to recover your bookmarks. Click the Undo button that appears in the lower-left corner before it disappears. To delete an entire bookmark folder, right-click it on the left sidebar. Then select Delete from the pop-up options.

Delete all Google Chrome bookmarks on Android devices

Open the Google Chrome browser. Tap the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) in the upper-right corner. Select Bookmarks. Open a folder. Close Long press a bookmark to select it. Then, tap others in succession. You can also select folders within system folders. Tap the trash icon in the upper-right corner when you've selected enough bookmarks. Close

Delete all Google Chrome bookmarks on iOS devices

Open the Google Chrome browser. Tap the overflow menu in the lower-right corner. Select Bookmarks. Close Open a folder. Tap Edit in the lower-right corner. Select unwanted bookmarks. You can also select folders within system folders. Tap Delete in the lower-left corner. Close

How to clear the bookmark bar in Google Chrome

A tidy bookmark bar is less overwhelming and visually appealing. You can focus on other essential things with fewer links on your screen. The bookmark bar is different from the Bookmark Manager and is a visible strip located below the address bar where you type website URLs. It only appears on computers and shows your most important bookmarks and folders for quick access. If you've filled it and want to clear it, here's how:

Open Google Chrome on a computer. Click the overflow menu in the upper-right corner. Go to Bookmarks and lists > Bookmark Manager > Bookmarks Bar. Press Ctrl + A or Command + A on your keyboard to select all bookmarks in the folder. Click Delete in the upper-right corner.

Your bookmarks bar becomes empty, and all its saved links are deleted. The bar remains visible, and you can add new bookmarks to it. If you want to hide it, right-click it and select Show Bookmarks Bar. You can make it reappear from the Bookmarks and lists drop-down options in the browser menu.

Chrome makes bookmark management easy

With Google Chrome, you have features that reduce manual work. If you find several websites you want to save again, you can quickly bookmark them simultaneously instead of individually. Keep them open in different tabs, and then right-click one of the tabs to bookmark all tabs from the context menu. Afterward, you can name the bookmark and assign it to your preferred folder.