Unmemory is a delightful text-based adventure game from Patrones & Escondites that landed on Android in 2020, and the developer has a new title in the works called Delete After Reading. Much like Unmemory, Delete After Reading is an indie text adventure, and this time around, you'll solve puzzles while escaping rooms, all in an effort to steal a coveted video game, though unintended consequences may unfold. Basically, Patrones & Escondites has a fresh adventure game in the works, and there's a trailer available if you'd like to take your first look.

The teaser trailer above offers a brief glimpse of the humor available in Delete After Reading while laying the groundwork for the game's theme. This is a text adventure, a game you read, and much like any adventure game, your choices will affect the outcome of the game, something the game acknowledges and is part of the story, which is undoubtedly a quirky way to handle a text adventure, by going meta with it.

KEY FEATURES A puzzle text-based narrative adventure. Find clues hidden in the text to solve some clever puzzles and move forward along 5 chapters of an adventure fun story

Experience an engaging storytelling experience that blends escape room mechanics, puzzles, audio and narrative in a way that will make you feel like a character inside the story

Enjoy eye-candy visuals with adorable and roguish cartoons and crazy and weird devices. A stylish, modern layout that invites you to read while feeding your imagination

Let your ears feast with real voices, effects from another galaxy, and disco music. All together in the same cocktail. Better than piña colada

So far, we know Delete After Reading will offer puzzle-based play that leans towards escape room mechanics, where you solve puzzles to move from room to room as you piece together a larger mystery. We also know you'll join forces with a group of strange characters, like a goblin rapper and a rabbit that thinks it's a reincarnated Blues Brother. So expect to delve into a quirky mystery once Delete After Reading is released.

2 Images

Close

While there's currently no release date for Delete After Reading, a PC demo is expected to drop during Steam Next Fest (June 13-20), where the game is already available for placement on wishlists. Sadly the mobile version remains to be seen, so there's no Play Store listing just yet, but at the very least, we know the game is coming to the platform. So until a launch date is revealed for the PC and mobile release, enjoy the trailer above.

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Which deserves your $450?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matthew Sholtz (1917 Articles Published) Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair. More From Matthew Sholtz