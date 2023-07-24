The Disney+ profiles feature allows you to manage your viewing history and ensures that everyone in your family has their own watch history. Since Disney+ recommends shows and movies based on your watch history, profiles guarantee that someone else's watching habits do not influence your recommendations. The best part is that you can use profiles on all your devices, including desktops, Android smartphones, and Android TV boxes.

That said, too many dead profiles can make things confusing, so it's a good idea to remove unused profiles to keep things organized. If you don't know how to do that, this guide is for you. Here's how to delete a Disney+ profile when you are ready to move to a competing streaming service.

Delete or remove a Disney+ profile

You can use the Disney+ website and its Android app to delete or remove a Disney+ profile. We mention the steps for both of these devices in this guide. Also, before you proceed with the guide, know that deleting a profile is an irreversible action.

Once you delete a profile, it's gone for good. You can't recover it or any watch history related to that profile. So proceed with these steps if you are confident you no longer need the profile you want to delete.

How to delete a Disney+ profile on the web app

Deleting your Disney+ profile using its web app is simple. Here are the steps you'll follow to accomplish the task.

Open the Disney+ website on your computer and log in with your account details. Click the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select the Edit Profiles option. Click the profile you want to delete. Click the Delete Profile button at the bottom.

How to delete a Disney+ profile on an Android smartphone

If you only use an Android smartphone to access your Disney+ account, here's how to delete a Disney+ profile using its Android app.

Launch the Disney+ app on your Android smartphone and click your profile in the lower-right corner. Close Click the Edit Profiles button and select the profile you want to delete. 2 Images Close You will see a Delete Profile button at the bottom of the page. Click it to delete the selected profile. Close

Remove Disney+ profiles to clear the cutter

Remove Disney+ profiles to clear the cutter

That is how you delete Disney+ profiles and clear the clutter from your account.