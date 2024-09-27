This article is sponsored by Degrii. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Degrii Zima Pro is a robotic pool cleaner developed by Degrii to revolutionize the way that you clean your pool. By combining cutting-edge technology with intelligent design decisions, the Degrii Zima Pro is able to become much more than just a robotic pool cleaner.

Everything you need to know about the Degrii Zima Pro

Degrii Zima Pro The Degrii Zima Pro is a cutting-edge robot pool cleaner designed to keep any pool sparkling clean. $700 at Amazon

Degrii Zima Pro is packed with intelligent features that allow you to clean your pool more efficiently than ever before. Whether you’re looking to approach a small backyard pool or an industrial pool used by many, the Degrii Zima Pro has you covered.

The ability to adapt to any pool

One of the Degrii Zima Pro’s flagship features is its 360-degree ultrasonic radar system. This system incorporates over 20 different sensors, including the ultrasonic radar, in order to create dynamic, real-time maps of your pool’s layout. This also includes changes to your pool’s layout such as with any obstacles that may be left behind, for instance.

This means that the Degrii Zima Pro is capable of adapting to any pool that you place it in on the fly, and not only prevents the Degrii Zima Pro from getting stuck in any nooks or crannies but also allows it to clean your pool more efficiently.

Smarter pathing for better cleaning

To back this up, the Degrii Zima Pro also comes with an intelligent 3D path planning system that allows it to adapt to the information it gathers from its ultrasonic radar system. This path planning system allows the Degrii Zima Pro to effortlessly navigate even the most complex of pool shapes.

On top of this, the Degrii Zima Pro’s path planning system is used to calculate efficient cleaning routes for your pool. These routes not only guarantee that your pool will be cleaned without missing a spot, but they also mean that the Degrii Zima Pro is capable of doing so more quickly and effectively than other automatic pool cleaners.

A variety of modes perfect for any challenge

To improve efficiency even more, the Degrii Zima Pro also comes with five different cleaning modes. While there is naturally one mode that tackles your entire pool, that isn’t always what you need, which is why the Degrii Zima Pro has these different modes to choose from.

For example, if a large number of leaves have fallen into your pool and turned into debris across the bottom of your pool, then you can use the Degrii Zima Pro to tackle just that area. Similarly, if you want to just tackle the walls or the waterline, there is a mode that can handle that for you as well.

If there’s just a single spot or area that you want to handle yourself, the Degrii Zima Pro also allows you to get hands-on with its manual cleaning mode for a more personalized experience.

A powerful motor for powerful cleaning

Of course, all the smart features in the world won’t do you any good when it comes to cleaning your pool if the pool cleaner itself doesn’t have any actual cleaning capabilities. With the Degrii Zima Pro, this isn’t a concern.

Thanks to the impressive 4700 gallons per hour of suction that the Degrii Zima Pro is capable of, even the most stubborn of dirt and debris can be removed from the walls and floor of your pool.

This suction power comes from the 250 W brushless motor and is enough to cover more than 26 cubic meters per hour, which is more than enough to leave your pool spotless.

A huge battery fit for any pool

To back up this impressive suction capability, the Degrii Zima Pro also comes with an enormous 10,000 mAh battery in order to power it. This battery is big and capable of allowing the Degrii Zima Pro to run for up to 210 consecutive minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

That means three and a half hours of hands-free cleaning where you won’t have to worry about getting tangled in cords or running out of connection distance. All you have to do is put the Degrii Zima Pro into the water and let it do its thing.

Perfect for home or abroad

This applies to all types of pools as well. While the ultrasonic mapping technology allows the Degrii Zima Pro to handle pools of any shape, it’s the battery and impressive suction power that allow it to tackle pools as large as 5000 square feet.

For your backyard pool, this is plenty, but beyond that, this means that the Degrii Zima Pro can handle commercial spaces as well. If you combine this with its ultrasonic mapping technology, this means that you can even take the Degrii Zima Pro from one pool to another without having to worry about whether or not it will function, as it is highly adaptable.

Cleaning your pool and the water in it

In addition to this, the Degrii Zima Pro is capable of filtering as it cleans as well. The Degrii Zima Pro comes with a 1.72-gallon filtering capacity, which means that it not only cleans the dirt and debris from the surfaces of your pool but actually filters and cleans the water itself as it does so.

This is thanks to the Degrii Zima Pro’s dual-filter basket design, which results in not only greater debris capture as it cleans but also an improved filtration function.

Design that is easy to use

On top of this, the Degrii Zima Pro is a breeze to use. This is because the Degrii Zima Pro comes with a variety of user-friendly options to make it easier to control than ever before.

For instance, the Degrii Zima Pro comes with a one-click lifting option that can be used to quickly and easily eject the water from its system in order to make it easy to retrieve from your pool. Additionally, you’ll find convenient features such as the Degrii Zima Pro’s self-parking capability for more convenient storage.

Smart control features directly from your phone

Moreover, where other automatic pool cleaners may be relatively mindless, the Degrii Zima Pro is smart. Thanks to its integration with the Degrii OS app, the Degrii Zima Pro can be controlled in real-time through an app on your phone.

This app allows you to connect via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and allows you to effortlessly control and monitor the Degrii Zima Pro from anywhere. This also allows you to set up scheduling and status updates, which is perfect for keeping on top of the Degrii Zima Pro.

Make cleaning your pool a breeze

As you can clearly see, Degrii Zima Pro represents a big step as far as innovations in the robotic pool cleaning industry are concerned. With a huge number of different features, technological systems, and powerful internal parts, the Degrii Zima Pro is not only an intelligent pool cleaner but also a convenient one, capable of delivering a superior cleaning experience.