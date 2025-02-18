The AI space is continually seeing developments. Only a week after DeepSeek's worldwide app release, it has become the most downloaded free app in the US. That's both impressive but terrifying at the same time. As it currently stands, there's simply not enough data to discuss the safety and precautions of using the app. However, several discussions have already been held with Congress banning DeepSeek for US government employees.

Like most free apps you download on your Android tablet, phone, or web, it always comes at a cost, and that's usually associated with your data. Foreign apps can pose a higher threat (and cost) since data protection laws differ from country to country. Given DeepSeek's popularity and origin, we've dove deeper into the safety concerns and whether you should be wary of this AI emergence.

What is DeepSeek AI and where did it come from?

DeepSeek is a startup company based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. It is owned and funded by one of China's top hedge funds, High-Flyer, which focuses on AI-driven quantitative trading. DeepSeek's current CEO, Liang Wenfeng, is also the CEO and co-founder of High-Flyer, which led to creating an artificial intelligence lab dedicated to researching and developing AI tools. Eventually, the lab became the company known as DeepSeek.

The company's AI model, DeepSeek AI, is largely what you'd expect. It's an LLM-based AI that works similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT, where users can send prompts, and the AI responds with text answers. It's available through the DeepSpace AI app (Android and iOS), website, and as an API.

When did DeepSeek AI release?

DeepSeek's earlier AI models were developed in 2023 but did not gain traction until DeepSeek AI-R1 was released publicly in January 2025, based on the DeepSeek-V3 model. The model went viral and was suspected of causing 17% (equivalent to $600 billion off market value) of Nvidia's stocks to fall due to investors taking a new interest in the AI project. BBC reported that Microsoft also faced similar consequences.

Is DeepSeek AI safe to use?

The short answer is yes, technically speaking, but it doesn't come without risks. Some of these risks are not entirely new, as they apply to other apps like ChatGPT. However, due to the fishy terms of service, a proven database leak, and foreign mistrust, there's more than enough reason and material to be wary. The DeepSeek AI app isn't malicious, so you're not putting your device at risk by installing it, but you should be cautious when using it.

You're entrusting personal data to DeepSeek

Before giving out your data, know that DeepSeek is rooted in data vulnerabilities. As Nord VPN outlines, DeepSeek collects vast amounts of data every time a user sends in a prompt, and DeepSeek's cybersecurity measures are unknown. Plus, no one understands how long the data is being stored and who gets access to this information, especially since China has different regulations for user privacy. It poses a national security risk when China collects and stores this data.

National security risks do not go unfounded. Based on the outlined "Made in China 2025" plan discussed in the CIS CTI Team insights blog, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) can access new information flows, intelligence-gathering opportunities, and host countries' intellectual property (IP); this can be done by ingesting data stored in Chinese-owned data centers or force Chinese companies to install backdoors in their products.

DeepSeek AI safety and ethical concerns

There are other safety risks that AI can pose. One example is AI hallucinations. It's widely known that AI can generate false, misleading, or biased information. It should be noted that this is not exclusive to DeepSeek's AI; other AIs like ChatGPT and Google Gemini have had similar experiences. However, given that this AI is very young and located in China, it might not be addressed the same way if it were from OpenAI and Google.

There are even concerns that DeepSeek could use AI to spread false narratives, influence public opinion, and even reinforce biases. A US-based AI security and compliance Enkrypt AI study showed that DeepSeek AI is more likely to produce chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials and agents (CBRN) output than rival models. The test also revealed that 83% of bias tests resulted in discriminatory output; these biases included race, gender, health, and religion.

Cybersecurity concerns with DeepSpace

Enkrypt AI CEO Sahil Agarwal revealed in a statement that the AI also brings in vulnerabilities that cybercriminals and disinformation networks can use against people.

"Our findings reveal that DeepSeek-R1's security vulnerabilities could be turned into a dangerous tool - one that cybercriminals, disinformation networks, and even those with biochemical warfare ambitions could exploit. These risks demand immediate attention"

The study conducted by Enkrypt also revealed that 78% of cybersecurity tests led to generating insecure or malicious code with DeepSeek's AI. User misuse is not the only cybersecurity worry, as DeepSeek has already experienced a sensitive data leak. Wiz Research identified a publicly accessible ClickHouse database belonging to DeepSeek. Essentially, this allows complete control over database operations, including access to internal data.

The identified exposure had over a million log streams containing chat history, secret keys, backend details, and other highly sensitive information. That means attackers could retrieve sensitive logs and actual plain-text chat messages while potentially exfiltrating plain-text passwords and local files. It was later reported that DeepSeek responded to the exposure after Wiz reported it — but it does leave room for worry about what happens after the data has been leaked.

How DeepSeek AI handles your data

Before proceeding with any app or website, you should always review the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. We've read DeepSeek's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, and there are things you should know that make it different from other products.

DeepSeek's Terms of Service iterates that the "establishment, execution, interpretation, and resolution of disputes under these Terms shall be governed by the laws of the People's Republic of China in the mainland." That leaves all your data at China's mercy. According to the Privacy Policy, the company has to comply with legal obligations or "as necessary to perform tasks in the public interest, or to protect the vital interests of our users and other people."