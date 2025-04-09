Summary Google has added Deep Research support to the Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) AI model.

Deep Research builds a plan, scans sources, and delivers a tailored report on your topic.

Gemini 2.5 Pro outperformed OpenAI's model in writing, accuracy, and overall quality.

Google has been upgrading Gemini at an impressively fast pace. While Gemini 2.0 launched recently in late December 2024, the new Gemini 2.5 Pro is already available. Initially limited to paid users, Google was quick to roll out Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) to free users. And now, the model is getting a major upgrade: support for Deep Research.