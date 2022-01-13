Back in May 2020, Rayark International announced a follow-up to its popular story-based rhythm game DEEMO, with the title entering into pre-registration at that time. Well, it's almost been two years since that pre-registration listing, and Rayark has finally launched DEEMO II. Sadly it would appear the wait wasn't quite worth it as the game suffers from performance issues, and worse yet, Rayark has absolutely stuffed the game with monetization. In contrast, the rhythm gameplay is still as solid as ever, but the lack of polish and overeager monetization bring the whole thing down.

The release trailer above doesn't really offer a glimpse of the gameplay, but what you do get to see is that the animation is absolutely on point, with some exceptional music backing up the Ghibli-like cartoon graphics. DEEMO II is, of course, a rhythm game, but it suffers from a lack of polish. Sure, the art and music are exceptional, even the story is alright, but the game chugs no matter the graphics setting you choose, and the forced exploration of the story wastes time when the game's missions are very poorly explained, leaving the player to wander around. While the world is detailed, the game's slow movement and lack of optimization ensure character movement feels slow and stiff. Worse yet, the frame pacing is awful, with the screen stuttering the entire time you move, whether you choose to use the Normal or High graphics from the settings. Worse yet, no matter the choice, the framerate is capped at 30FPS.

Exploration is how you'll progress the story, and it's also how you'll discover the rhythm sections of the game. The rhythm gameplay is fun, but it's also somewhat basic. Just tap on the notes as they reach the bottom of the screen, the same as any rhythm game. This challenge will grow with more notes on the screen as you progress, so if you've ever played a rhythm game, you should know what to expect from these sections.

As far as the monetization goes, the game's in-app purchases range up to $59.99 per item, and while that isn't as bad as some mobile games, there's also an optional $19.99 Eco Pass, as well as plenty of coin pack bundles so you can buy more music. And even though the ability to purchase music is to be expected, it's clear Rayark is looking to find even more revenue streams, which is why the game also contains a stamina mechanic when the previous title didn't.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

So as much as I wanted to like DEEMO II, I found it a chore to play thanks to the lack of optimization of unclear objectives. Even if you can get beyond the technical issues, there's the monetization and stamina system that's just a little too egregious to actually have fun. After an almost two-year wait, I was hoping for better. Of course, not everyone will agree with me, so you're free to make up your own mind, and since the game is free-to-play, it's easy enough to install to take a quick look.

Android 13 may offer four different styles for Monet's colorful dynamic themes A spritz of new colors

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email