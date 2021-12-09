Google has been very busy this month. New widgets and emoji are coming to Android, and earlier this week it announced a massive feature drop for its Pixel phones. That’s been rolling out since December 6 for older handsets, but unfortunately for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, things are a little delayed for them. Thankfully they won't have much longer to wait, as Google informs us of a new ETA.
Initially Google wasn't very precise about when the Pixle 6 phones would see their update land, talking about both "later this month" and sometime "next week." While that was a start, a Google community manager on the Japanese Pixel support forum has confirmed the December feature drop will be landing for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on December 13 (spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter). Some speculation has suggested the reason the Pixel 6 phones are taking longer to get these updates could be due to the different processors they use — earlier Pixel phones used Qualcomm Snapdragon CPUs but the new Pixels employ Google's own Tensor chip.
When the new updates do arrive on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, they'll get a few more features than the older models. The 6 Pro will be able to quickly find nearby UWB devices for an improved Nearby Share experience. If you’ve got a newer BMW you’ll be able to use your 6 or 6 Pro as a digital car key to lock, unlock, and start your car. On top of all this, expect a slew of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements that will make the week of extra waiting worth it.
Emotion lovers, now's your time