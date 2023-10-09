Summary The Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 release includes weather integration in the Clock app and widget, a feature that other Android phone manufacturers have had for a while.

Google's ongoing Android 14 beta release program is in full steam again with the QPR1 Beta, slated to be released as the Pixel Feature Drop in December this year. With it, Google is finally adding weather to its Clock app and widgets, which is something that other Android phone manufacturers have included for the longest time. This is not all surprising, as we shared the hints a while ago.

The Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 release shows us what this integrated weather looks like, as spotted by Mishaal Rahman on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

As you can see in the screenshots, the current weather conditions will be displayed alongside the current time. This weather integration is live in both the app's Clock section as well as the World Clock widget. When you have multiple places added from different time zones, you will see the weather for these places as well. You can see the current temperature and weather conditions as well as the highs and lows for the day.

After you've installed QPR1 Beta 2 on your phone, you will first have to dive into the Clock app's settings and enable the local weather on clock option. Note that it isn't visible for everyone just yet, so there may be a server-side rollout or an app update involved as well.

Mishaal Rahman digs into how this new weather integration works in QPR1 Beta 2. Within the system, there is a new hidden weather app with the package name com.google.android.apps.weather. While the application appears in the settings as a yellow sun on a blue background, it has yet to get a launcher icon. As far as we understand, this app is distinct from the new Google Weather design that is currently rolling out widely across Android devices.

This year's December Pixel surprise box could pack more than just weather integration in the Google Clock app. Users might get extra wallpaper settings, allowing them to set different live wallpapers for their lock and home screens. Check out the full rundown in our Android 14 QPR1 Beta changelog.