The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a modest upgrade over its predecessor, but it remains among the best Android phones you can buy right now. Its $1,000 starting price makes it relatively affordable compared to other foldable devices on the market. What's stingy is that despite the four-digit price tag, the Flip 4 comes with 128GB of storage. You need to pay an additional $60 for the bump to 256GB. For the next 24 hours, Samsung is fixing this with a free storage upgrade: order the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get the 256GB variant instead.

Apart from the storage bump, the Korean giant is bundling a $100 Samsung store credit that you can use towards purchasing other accessories for your new phone. And if you bundle the Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro with your order, you will get a 30% discount on them. You can instantly use your $100 Samsung credit towards these accessories.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

See at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks identical to last year's Z Flip 3. But it comes with updated internals, including the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a bigger 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a more efficient display. Thanks to these improvements, the device lasts notably longer than its predecessor. The dual-12MP rear camera setup remains unchanged, but thanks to a powerful ISP, you should see some imaging improvements.

Apart from the above benefits, your Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with four months of YouTube Premium subscription, three months of Spotify Premium, 100GB OneDrive storage for six months, and four months of SiriusXM subscription for free. You must be a new subscriber to these services to qualify for the promotional offer, though.

Once you have placed your order, check out the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors and cases to protect your new folding beauty.