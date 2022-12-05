Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Dunder, and... Bugdroid? Andrew Bell of Dead Zebra is out with a new figurine design for the holiday season and it's a pretty fitting one that will go right above your yulelog in the fireplace — perhaps even into a hanging stocking for someone you know.

This charming bugdroid styled after — what else? — a reindeer features rosy cheeks, wide eyes, a bright red nose on a flattened snout, and some ambitious antler antennae. Bell does a great job of all the little details as usual, including the wardrobe: a red scarf and a Android-green ugly sweater featuring a tree-filled landscape being attacked by giant snowflakes.

dead-zebra-reindeer-bugdroid-figurine-1
Source: Dead Zebra

As usual, we're dealing with a 3-inch vinyl figure with poseable arms and head — this one gets some bonus articulation in the antlers. Product comes from Dyzplastic out of China.

This Android Mini can be yours for just $12. You can get a showcase platform for $3. Shipping will cost extra. International customers are already out of luck for getting this home in time for Christmas, but those in the United States may have until December 17 — check out Bell's guide on shipping deadlines.

By the way, we've asked Bell if he has a name for the rein-bug(?).

Speaking of ugly sweaters, maybe Google should think about bringing back some "ugly sweater" cases for its Pixel phones...