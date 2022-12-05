Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Dunder, and... Bugdroid? Andrew Bell of Dead Zebra is out with a new figurine design for the holiday season and it's a pretty fitting one that will go right above your yulelog in the fireplace — perhaps even into a hanging stocking for someone you know.

This charming bugdroid styled after — what else? — a reindeer features rosy cheeks, wide eyes, a bright red nose on a flattened snout, and some ambitious antler antennae. Bell does a great job of all the little details as usual, including the wardrobe: a red scarf and a Android-green ugly sweater featuring a tree-filled landscape being attacked by giant snowflakes.

As usual, we're dealing with a 3-inch vinyl figure with poseable arms and head — this one gets some bonus articulation in the antlers. Product comes from Dyzplastic out of China.

This Android Mini can be yours for just $12. You can get a showcase platform for $3. Shipping will cost extra. International customers are already out of luck for getting this home in time for Christmas, but those in the United States may have until December 17 — check out Bell's guide on shipping deadlines.

By the way, we've asked Bell if he has a name for the rein-bug(?).

Speaking of ugly sweaters, maybe Google should think about bringing back some "ugly sweater" cases for its Pixel phones...