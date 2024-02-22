Summary Dead Zebra will sell an updated Android figure reflecting the mascot's 2023 redesign.

The 3" figure was briefly available for $16 on Google's official online merchandise shop.

Dead Zebra says the figure will be available in mid to late March. Preorders are not currently available.

If you missed your window to grab that new Bugdroid Bot collectible that briefly popped up on Google's official merch shop, you're in luck: prolific Android collectibles peddler Dead Zebra has listed the figure as coming soon. It's the first Dead Zebra figure to reflect the little green guy's 2023 redesign, and while there's no specific release date yet, it should be available for purchase starting next month.

Earlier this week, we saw a tweet from Mishaal Rahman highlighting the figure's availability in Google's online merchandise shop, but the limited quantity ran out quick, and the page on Google's store was removed. It's obvious from the packaging that the figure in Mishaal's tweet is the same Andrew Bell-designed Bot that's now listed on Dead Zebra's store. There's no price listed at Dead Zebra; the 3" figure cost $16 from Google's merchandise shop while it was available there.

As part of a broader branding update, Android's mascot, which Google has recently started referring to simply as The Bot, saw a design refresh last year. The redesigned Bot has an expressive 3D model with thicker arms, legs, and antennae. Like previous Dead Zebra figures, the updated version has moving parts: the head, arms, and antennae are all moveable. (Hopefully those thicker antennae are less liable to snap off than the spindly ones on Dead Zebra's older Android figures.)

Dead Zebra isn't taking preorders, and doesn't have an exact release date yet — the figure's listing says it should be available "mid-late March." Considering these figures tend to sell out, if you're looking to grab an updated Bot collectible, you might want to keep an eye on Dead Zebra's storefront over the next few weeks.