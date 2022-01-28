You can't hear them roar, but they definitely have... The Eye

Dead Zebra, known for its special Android bugdroid mini-figurines, is out with a set of four new ones to celebrate the Lunar New Year. And these are coming out with a proverbial roar. Or maybe just a strictly metaphorical roar.

These 3" minifigs show off artist Andrew Bell's design inspired by traditional Chinese tiger hats and new year's dresses in red, yellow, blue, and black which are supposed to represent (in respective order) luck, fortune, health, and protection. The figures' arms and head are posable and the tiger ears are removable to show off the bugdroid's antennae.

Sales go live starting Monday, January 31 at 11 a.m. ET with most of them being in full sets. A limited quantity of singles will also be available. Pricing isn't available just yet.

Hopefully everyone gets the colors they want — last year, Bell offered customers oxen-themed figurines with a random, even chance for a gold or dark color. A shipment went lost in the hands of USPS, however, and that tilted the ratios toward the gold color.

Google's original Pixel Stand is a steal right now at just $29 Not everyone has $80 to spare on wireless charging

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email