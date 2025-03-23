Summary Dead Zebra has released a new spring-themed version of its popular Android-themed mini collectible figures.

Known as Pine Pal, the collectible features a faux wood grain texture, providing a different look to each figure.

The new Android mini figure features the same dimensions as its predecessors, with Dead Zebra also offering discounts for bulk purchases.

Google gave Android's old bugdroid a makeover in 2023. Since then, we've seen Dead Zebra selling the original green 3D bugdroid, known as The Bot, in addition to a couple of other versions of the beloved mascot. Dead Zebra is now back with another variant of The Bot, this time in a faux wood grain avatar.

Like other collectible figures in the Android Mini series, the newly launched Spring-themed "Pine Pal" figure costs $14, with Dead Zebra giving discounts to customers who buy more than one. Getting two to seven units of this collectible will fetch a $1 discount on each unit, while getting 8-29 of them saves $2, and anything over 30 units of Pine Pal gets you $4 off on each (via 9to5Google).

It's unclear if Pine Pal is a limited-edition version of the Android mascot, though the Dead Zebra website doesn't mention such caveats. However, given how quickly some of these figures can run out of stock, it is recommended to get them while you still can. For now, this wood grain textured bugdroid is available and in stock.

Each one is truly unique