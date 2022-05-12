An image of 12 boxed bugdroid figurines in a tray. The toys are dressed as workers in different occupations and are part of the '@Work' collection from studio Dead Zebra

Dead Zebra, the studio behind myriad officially-licensed and much-beloved Android vinyl mini-figurines, has announced it will be launching a new series our lives '@Work.' And as pretty much every special Dead Zebra release is a limited release, we just wanted to make sure you're ready to buy them if you want them come this Monday.

An image of 12 boxed bugdroid figurines in a tray. The toys are dressed as workers in different occupations and are part of the '@Work' collection from studio Dead Zebra.

On his social media, artist Andrew Bell talked about how his latest group of 12 'Android buddies' is meant to celebrate the world's diverse workforce of the world from the traditional occupations to the new wave of logging in from home. These figurines represent professions ranging from journalists and doctors to contractors and lawyers, among others. As always, they size out at about 3" tall and are designed with great attention to detail — the waiter, for example, is carrying a bottle of vintage 'APK' vino from 2008 — and have posable arms and heads.

You can check out the @Work series in full on

Dead Zebra's website. Customers can purchase any single figurine or the full dozen starting May 16 — drops usually occur at around 11 a.m. ET and go lightning quick. Pricing for these special bugdroids typically lands at $12, but that information isn't public for this series yet and we don't know how much of a discount set buyers will get.

