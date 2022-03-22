Late last year the Android version of Dead Cells saw the release of Fatal Falls DLC, bringing new biomes, monsters, and weapons to the game. This was the second DLC to launch for the roguelike platformer in the same year, so it's no surprise to learn more DLC is incoming, known as The Queen and the Sea. Well, as of today it's official, this upcoming DLC will launch on April 7th for $3.99, and this time around you'll slice and dice your way through a dilapidated shipwreck and a fiery lighthouse.

The cinematic trailer above illustrates what's to be expected form The Queen and the Sea DLC coming next month, and as you can imagine, the content revolves around seafaring themes, with new areas to explore, including a lighthouse and a shipwreck. Of course, if you're interested in the full changelog, I've pasted it below.

New biomes to visit - Fight through the claustrophobic hallways of a sunken vessel or ascend a soaring tower while fending off the relentless attacks of the Queen’s Guardians to escape this island

- Fight through the claustrophobic hallways of a sunken vessel or ascend a soaring tower while fending off the relentless attacks of the Queen’s Guardians to escape this island New bosses to face - You thought the Queen's Guardians were tough as nails? Wait until you meet their boss...

- You thought the Queen's Guardians were tough as nails? Wait until you meet their boss... New weapons to pack for your trip - Live your best pirate life with a hook hand, a trident, or... you know... just throw a freaking shark at your enemies

- Live your best pirate life with a hook hand, a trident, or... you know... just throw a freaking shark at your enemies And that's not all - A new horrifying pet, new outfits, and more!

Beyond the new DLC content listed above, free content is also coming to the game with April's update, and this includes a practice mode as well as earnable indie game outfits from games like Hollow Knight, Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee, and Skul & Curse of the Dead Gods.

Dead Cells' Queen and the Sea DLC is expected to land on April 7th for $3.99, which will exist as an in-app purchase in the Android version. Fans can also expect a few free features, such as collectible outfits and a practice mode, so even if you don't plan on picking up the DLC, you can expect some new stuff to dive into. For a game that's been available on mobile going on two years, the wealth of content added to Dead Cells after release and at such low prices is precisely why the game is considered one of the best roguelikes on the platform. It just keeps getting better.

Dead Cells celebrates new Fatal Falls DLC with a 50% off sale

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author