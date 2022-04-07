At the tail end of March, we learned that Dead Cells' latest DLC, The Queen and the Sea, would launch on Android on April 7th. Well, that day is today, and so this DLC is now available, just as promised. Much like the previous DLCs for the game,today's release is priced at $3.99 and can be acquired through an in-app purchase. Of course, the content within today's DLC is the star of the show, so fans can expect a bunch of new sea-themed content to explore, including a dilapidated shipwreck and a fiery lighthouse.

The above launch trailer offers a quick glimpse of what The Queen and the Sea brings to the table. As you can see, there are new sea-themed environments to play through, with new enemies and weapons in the mix, including new bosses. There's also a new pet and new outfits. Heck, there's also some free content for those that don't plan on purchasing the new expansions, such as a training room and outfits designed around characters from an assortment of indie games.

New biomes to visit - Fight through the claustrophobic hallways of a sunken vessel or ascend a soaring tower while fending off the relentless attacks of the Queen’s Guardians to escape this island

New bosses to face - You thought the Queen's Guardians were tough as nails? Wait until you meet their boss...

New weapons to pack for your trip - Live your best pirate life with a hook hand, a trident, or... you know... just throw a freaking shark at your ennemies

And that's not all - A new horrifying pet, new outfits, and more!

So there you have it, Dead Cells has received its third DLC on Android, available today for $3.99 through an in-app purchase. Seeing that the game is one of the best roguelikes around, fresh content is definitely welcome. While I'm sure many of us are waiting with bated breath for a sequel, seafaring DLC is undoubtedly enough to tide everyone over for the time being. So if you'd like to check out The Queen and the Sea DLC for Dead Cells, you can grab a copy of the game through the Play Store widget below.

