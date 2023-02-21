No, you haven't traveled back in time to 2020; dead by Daylight Mobile has just entered preregistration on the Google Play Store. Despite the fact Dead by Daylight has been available on Android for the last three years, there's a new version coming to mobile to replace the old with a bunch of graphical improvements in tow. While it was no secret that the old version of Dead by Daylight Mobile had its issues, especially in the control department, fans can rest assured that a fresh mobile entry is coming next month, complete with a season pass.

As you can see in the tweet above, not only has Dead by Daylight Mobile entered preregistration, but once it drops on March 15th, players can expect plenty of new features, such as fresh physics. Both clothing and hair will see an improvement in this regard, but dynamic shading and lighting have also made the cut, which means that the new hair and clothing physics will look good in proper lighting.

There's a reason for all of this; you see, new customization options are coming with a Platinum Tier, offering exclusives. A season pass will also be available on mobile, known as the Rift, which will reward swanky cosmetics. The path is clear; the game has been improved on mobile in order to sell things to the player base. But hey, improvements are improvements, which means this is good news.

So yes, it's odd that there's an existing version of Dead by Daylight Mobile already available on the Play Store that's been there for two years; all the while, the developer is advertising a fresh prereg for a game with the exact same name. But now Dead by Daylight Mobile will see plenty of improvements to catch up to the PC and console versions. Better yet, we won't have long to wait for the new-and-improved Dead by Daylight Mobile to launch on Android next month. Plus, if you preregister now, you can earn a few rewards for your troubles.