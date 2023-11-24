Summary Dbrand's new X-ray skins offer more realistic designs than its previous Teardown skins, using scans from a 450-kilovolt X-ray machine to create a see-through effect.

Casetify's in hot water after Dbrand slapped the company with a "multi-million dollar" lawsuit, claiming it copied the latter's "Teardown" skins and cases. These designs, crafted in collaboration with YouTuber Zack Nelson (aka JerryRigEverything), mimic the insides of devices like phones and laptops. Quite coincidentally, Dbrand and Nelson also unveiled a fresh batch of X-ray skins right when all this drama unfolded.

Dbrand's new X-ray skins are even more realistic than its previous Teardown designs. The new skins take things up a notch with scans from a 450-kilovolt X-ray machine, which makes them look like you've actually taken your device apart. The Teardown skins, which were introduced in 2019, were based on JerryRigEverything's transparent back mods. Basically, these skins and cases give the illusion that you've disassembled your device and stuck on a transparent back.

Now, Dbrand's cool X-ray skins make your devices look like they're completely see-through, revealing the intricate components within. The new skins are available for a wide range of devices, including your favorite Android phones, iPhones, the Steam Deck, the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5, and more.

For each X-ray skin, there's a dark and a light version, and you can go for either a skin or a case flaunting the design. Price-wise, you're looking at somewhere between $25 and $50 for phone cases, excluding tax and shipping.

Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge that these X-ray skins are snapped by a lab called Haven Metrology at a super-detailed 50-micron resolution. This lab uses a custom-built 450-kilovolt machine equipped with a 431.8mm detector, enabling it to capture intricate details. This resolution surpasses the capabilities of other sources, which typically offer around 120 microns, resulting in significantly lower image quality.

The combination of a large detector and high-resolution technology enables Dbrand to capture uninterrupted scans without the need for "parallax stitching," Ijaz added. This is a significant advantage, as it ensures that the final image is seamless and free of artifacts.

While other companies, such as those in the military and space exploration sectors, possess similar hardware, they often turn to Haven Metrology when they need even more advanced solutions, according to Ijaz. This speaks volumes about Haven Metrology's reputation and expertise in the field of high-resolution X-ray imaging.

Dbrand has secured exclusive access to Haven Metrology's X-ray imaging technology for the production of hardware accessories, including phone cases and skins. This means that no other company can replicate Dbrand's unique X-ray skin designs unless those military and space exploration vendors start producing their own X-ray cases.