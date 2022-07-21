Ahead of the anticipated Pixel 6a pre-order announcement, dbrand has done a dbrand, showing off a new set of Pantone-accurate skins you can get for all Pixel 6 models that turn them into a 1980's blast-from-the-past. Building on last year's joke, you can get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed skin for the Pixel 6a, 6, and 6 Pro.

Unless you spent the 80s and 90s in some kind of cult, you probably saw at least one sign of the popular comic books and TV series or their various spin-off video games and movies. The short version (that it physically pains me to explain) is that it's a story centered around four mutated, crime-fighting turtles named after Italian Renaissance artists trained to be ninjas and living in New York City. Pizza played heavily into it as well — as it should.

In its usual fashion, dbrand points out that, like most of society and entertainment, it has "run out of ideas" and is hoping to cash in on our collective nostalgia. That's not to say that the habitually edgy dbrand robots didn't put some actual work into it, though. The colors of the skin are supposedly Pantone-accurate to the precise hues they're supposed to be.

Buy the dbrand Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixel dbrand skin

Pixel 6a Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

It's not immediately clear if the "TMNP" skins are licensed by Paramount (they probably aren't), so you may want to act fast before someone pulls a Sony. The new skins are available for a limited time and only for the Pixel 6 and 6a-series phones, with pre-orders open now.