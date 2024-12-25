Summary dbrand is already taking pre-orders for accessories for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

With just weeks left until launch, leaks have revealed almost everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Now, even accessory makers are joining in, as a brand has already started taking pre-orders for Galaxy S25 series accessories.

dbrand, the popular skins and cases maker, has shared a post on Twitter/X showcasing its Ghost 2.0 case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra in full. In addition to the Ghost 2.0 case, dbrand has also shared links for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's Grip MagSafe case, along with skins and a screen protector.

Clicking the links in the post redirects you to dbrand's website, where pre-orders for these accessories are already live. The site shows a proposed shipping date in January, which aligns with the leaked late-January Galaxy S25 launch. Accessories for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are also included in the Twitter/X post alongside those for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

dbrand's latest post confirms all the Galaxy S25 design changes on the way

What's notable about dbrand's early release of Galaxy S25 accessories is that it has (sort of) confirmed the design changes that we can expect on the upcoming flagship Samsung smartphone series. The pre-order page for the Grip case highlights the back of the device, showing large camera rings — one of the rumored design updates. It also reveals extra-curved edges on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, something that is absent in images of the same case model for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

For the Galaxy S25+ and the base Galaxy S25, the images don't show much apart from the new camera rings.

Interestingly, dbrand hasn't mentioned the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim in its post. Reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Slim is a "surprise factor" for Samsung's January launch. The Galaxy S25 Slim, as the name suggests, is rumored to stand out for its ultra-slim design, potentially thinner than 7mm. Thankfully, with the Galaxy S25 series launch just weeks away, we don't have to wait much longer.