If you dug the Nothing Phone (1)'s semi-transparent vibes but either can't buy one or simply don't want to, dbrand's latest gag might tickle your fancy. Its newest line of skins, appropriately called "Something," can make your Pixel look like something Carl Pei spent the last six months promoting feature-by-feature.

The new Something skins are sort of like the dbrand Teardown skin with a Nothing-themed twist, offering a semi-deconstructed view of your phone's interior, but accented in the same sort of way that Nothing has done with its phone.

Above: The Nothing Phone (1)'s transparent-but-not-really design. Below: dbrand's Something.

That means, unlike the Teardown skin, you get a slightly more decorated vision of your phone's interior in a monochrome aesthetic. Parts like a charging coil and screws are ostensibly displayed, but complicated-looking support structures, sheilding, brackets, and other enclosures offset the design with a greebled look.

The design is completed with a superfluous set of regulatory markings in the same spot Nothing has its, and a dot-matrix SOMETHING logo. Funnily enough, if you thought the Nothing Phone (1)'s design looked a little like an iPhone, you can even get a Something skin for your iPhone to make it look more like a Nothing Phone, completing the cycle.

The Something special edition skin is available starting today, and I'm told it's not going to be a short-lived product unless "Nothing goes full Sony" on dbrand. You can purchase the skins for popular devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max from dbrand's storefront. If you want it for something else, you can request it for a specific model from the drop page.