Summary Dbrand, known for its gadget skins, has launched a new 'Touch Grass' collection for April Fools' Day that features artificial turf coverings for a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Despite the April 1st timing, these grassy skins are real products available for purchase, with prices ranging from $19.95 to $70.

The new skins and grips have been tested for durability. Regardless, Dbrand has explicitly indicated that it would not be able to replace it Touch Grass products in the future.

Touching grass, in literal terms, is the physical act of making contact with grass. In internet culture, however, the phrase has evolved into a suggestion — a suggestion you give to someone who spends way too much time online — someone who needs to get out of the digital world and literally 'touch grass.'

One tech company, however, is taking that very concept and turning it on its head, essentially wrapping grass around the very same devices you're often told to leave behind.

Toronto-based Dbrand's April Fools' Day gag is a new range of skins and grips for your phones, handheld gaming devices, consoles, tablets, laptops, and earbuds — all laden with artificial turf grass. Unlike other schticks, though, Dbrand's 'Touch Grass' line of skins and grips are actually available for you to buy — but as is the case with the case maker's products, they come at a steep premium. The line starts at $19.95 for the Nintendo Switch, and goes all the way up to $70 for MacBooks.

On the smartphone side of things, Dbrand's Touch Grass line is available for Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel Fold, Samsung's S and Z series devices, and Apple's iPhones.