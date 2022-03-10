Since the start, Ubisoft has been at the forefront of Stadia's releases. Even with Stadia's uneven footing in 2022, things are still trucking along with new games incoming from multiple developers. Still, Ubisoft is easily one of the most active developers on Stadia, and so it comes as no surprise that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's newest expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, is now available on the Stadia store, with Discovery Tour - Viking Age coming soon. But that's not all; Ubisoft has also announced that Trivial Pursuit: Live! is landing this month and that Rainbow Six Siege's new season Demon Veil starts next week.

Stadia's latest blog post has just gone up, announcing a handful of content from Ubisoft. Of course, the star of the show is the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla (trailer above), which retails for $39.99. There's also a free update coming to the game that will offer an immersive Viking experience where players can explore without worrying about enemies or goals. This upcoming mode is called Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Discovery Tour - Viking Age (trailer below).

Beyond Assassin's Creed Valhalla updates and expansions, Ubisoft has announced that Trivial Pursuit: Live! is coming to the platform on March 17th, a casual trivia game that includes online play.

Last but not least is an announcement that the Demon Veil season kicks off next week in Rainbow Six Siege, which adds the Operator Azami to the game's playable character list.

So there you have it. Ubisoft is still managing its Stadia games with aplomb, bringing new content to existing titles, with a new game for the game streaming service coming soon. So as far as Stadia blog posts go, today's was easily a welcome one, especially if you're a Ubisoft stan.

