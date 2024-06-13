Summary After 14 years at Google, Dave Burke, the long-time engineering VP for Android, is stepping down to explore new projects in AI and bioengineering.

Big changes are brewing in Google's mobile ecosystem. Back in April, Rick Osterloh took the reins of the newly formed "Platforms and Devices" team, while Hiroshi Lockheimer, a pivotal figure behind Android's success, shifted to new roles within Google and Alphabet. Now, Dave Burke, Android's long-serving engineering VP, has announced he's stepping down from that role.

Dave Burke, who's been with Google since 2007 and has led Android engineering since 2014, is well-known for showcasing the newest Android features at the annual I/O developer conference. During his time at Google, Burke used a wide range of Android development tools, from Android Studio to modern innovations like Kotlin, Jetpack, and Compose. But his influence went beyond tools; he pushed for essential features like emergency positioning and earthquake alerts. Burke was also key in launching iconic mobile phones, from the Nexus Galaxy line to the Pixel series, leaving a lasting mark on the mobile industry over the past decade.

After a 14-year run leading key Android projects like the Nexus and Pixel phones, Chrome mobile, and Android TV, Burke is now moving on to new projects. He announced his departure on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting a leadership shake-up in Google's mobile division.

What's next for Android's long-time engineering stalwart?

Burke will now dive into AI and bioengineering projects. His successor hasn't been named yet, but more details are likely on the way. In a message to his colleagues, later posted on his LinkedIn profile, he shared his excitement about jumping into the world of AI-driven drug discovery. He is particularly passionate about using AI to speed up the creation of life-saving treatments for pediatric cancer. Burke also said that he will stick around as an advisor at Google while exploring new projects.

Burke's departure hints at bigger changes within Google's digital landscape. 9to5Google reports that this move might be part of a strategic shakeup within the new Platforms and Devices team. Adding to the speculation, this announcement closely follows Google's announcement about its plans to merge parts of the Android ecosystem into ChromeOS. By integrating the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks into ChromeOS, Google aims to bring its AI features to the platform more quickly than before.