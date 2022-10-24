Driving without a dash cam these days isn’t something we’d recommend, especially with how busy the streets are, how hectic some drivers are behind the wheel, and the many schemes some deploy in order to make a quick buck. So, investing in the cool new Dash Cam Omni seems like the best thing you can do.

The Dash Cam Omni is more than a dash cam, it’s a 360-degree rotating security guard for your car. It comes with a ton of features you’ll fall in love with at first glance.

What is the Dash Cam Omni?

Image Credit: 70mai Image Credit: 70mai

One thing you need to know about the Dash Cam Omni is that this is currently a Kickstarter project. Its mission to raise $100,000 was met quickly and, with 21 days left to go, they already have over $307,000 pledged.

Coming from 70mai, a brand that has already managed to launch some fantastic Kickstarter projects in the past, managing to sell over 1.5 million units in 2021 alone, the new product looks stunning and has some impressive features.

The Dash Cam Omni from 70mai costs $169.99 for the 32GB version, $184.99 for the 64GB version, and $199.99 for the one that comes with 128GB of storage space. As a limited-time offer, the Launch Day Special brings a 20% discount, so the prices start as low as $135.99.

3 features you’ll love about the Dash Cam Omni

The Dash Cam Omni is an excellent guardian for all vehicles, with innovative functions and AI motion detection. There are many things you’ll love about this new dash cam, starting with the way it looks and the video it captures.

Alas, let’s get to it, and dive into what will make you love this dash cam.

It has no blind spots

One thing you need to know about the Dash Cam Omni is that this is a device that covers a 360-degree view, allowing the cam to capture everything around the car and inside of it. It’s a small camera, with a compact body, yet it rotates seamlessly.

The camera uses 2-phase stepping motors for a 340-degree rotation. Add in the 140 degree FOV camera and you get minimal image distortions as your camera turns around to capture images through the back window. You can even use this camera to capture a super popular in-car vlog, if you wanted to. It will even count down for you so you’ll know when it starts recording while keeping your eyes on the road.

Image Credit: 70mai Image Credit: 70mai

Stand-out camera

When it comes to dash cams, you want to ensure that yours can record perfect videos both during your day and night drives. The Omni, in particular, uses PureCelPlus-S HDR technology, which, coupled with the F1.5 large aperture camera, results in automatically corrected exposure levels. Thus, videos you record are clear even when there’s low light.

The dash cam also features a self-developed high-quality image processing algorithm which helps make any images crystal clear, especially as the recordings come in 1080P full HD.

Furthermore, the 60FPS function was designed for fast motions, so it can clearly detect anything on the road, including license plates, regardless if you’re recording during the day or night.

Super intelligent motion detection

One thing that really stood out for us at the Omni is the fact that it integrates a super-smart AI. The “AI Based Human Detection Algorithm” this dash cam uses can identify humans and detect any human motion. Furthermore, based on these two elements, it can predict human intentions. If it feels like anyone may approach your car to harm it, it will send an alert to your phone and initiate a 30-second recording. Once that person is detected, the Omni will spin around and keep an eye on them.

Another super smart bit integrated in the Omni is the Collision Detection Algorithm which will be super helpful in case of an accident. The camera locates and follows the direction of the hit, recording the whole incident for up to 30-seconds after it happens. Should your car be parked and hit by another driver, you’ll get an alert on your phone in an effort to prevent hit and runs.

This 70mai dash cam AI will also come in handy in other situations. For instance, it can detect when you’re steering off your lane and issue a verbal warning to get you to return to your lane. Then, when approaching other vehicles it will tell you there’s a car in front of you, so you’ll have time to break.

More importantly, however, the camera will tell you when there's a pedestrian on the road, so you can stop the car with time to spare.

With all of these safety features, as well as multi-purpose options, you won’t want to miss this deal.

See at Kickstarter