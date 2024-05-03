Summary Dark mode on Google Meet for the web could be in development, as indicated by a screenshot of a recent update on the Workspace blog.

The new feature shown in the screenshot will allow Meet users to hide video tiles during calls, but the most interesting part is that a dark background is seen on a menu that is currently all white.

If dark mode is indeed launched for Google Meet, it would be in line with Google's ongoing embrace of this UI style with its desktop apps.

Dark mode isn’t for everyone, but it can be helpful for those who are looking for ways to dim their display without reducing the quality of graphics. It can also be useful if you’re trying to limit your light exposure at night and improve sleep quality. Depending on the app, you may not have the option to enable dark mode when you’re using a particular service. However, Google doesn’t seem to be against it, and it looks like dark mode could be coming to one of its popular services on the web.

An update posted by Google to its Workspace blog seems to suggest that dark mode could be in development for Google Meet's desktop site. The post itself announces a new feature that will allow Meet users to hide tiles without video during calls. The goal is to reduce the on-screen clutter, and it does not interfere with how any of the meeting participants experience the call.

But what caught our eye was the dark interface shown in a screenshot exhibiting the feature — something you don't currently see when using Google Meet on a computer.

Google's screenshot of a new feature shows dark mode for Meet (left), while the current UI is all white (right)

Is Dark Mode really coming to Google Meet?

While Google Meet's main video UI has a dark gray background, most other elements on the web version currently use a white background. Things like the Change layout menu shown in Google's screenshot above are still white, as are the homepage, overflow menus, chat sidebar, and details screen. Seeing a dark background in one of these menus for an upcoming feature bodes well for the future of a true dark mode on Google Meet for the web.

For now, we're still not seeing dark mode on any devices or accounts we've tested. Google also didn’t directly acknowledge the mode featured in its screenshots, so it’s still possible it could not roll out at all. However, one thing is for certain – the tile layout feature has been cemented, and it’s now gradually launching for Rapid Release domains. It will begin debuting for Scheduled Release domains beginning on May 16.

If dark mode does eventually launch for Meet, it wouldn’t be surprising, given Google’s embrace of the UI style. For instance, the company recently released a dark theme for Google Arts & Culture, as seen in version 10.9.5. Previously, the app was white or light gray by default – dark mode results in it being displayed in black or dark gray instead. As Google continues to make this style an option across more apps, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see it pop up for Meet.