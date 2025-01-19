Advances in AI make it easy for fraudsters to use the technology to scam unsuspecting people. Because these scams look genuine, it's become harder to tell them apart from the real thing. This means more people will fall victim to AI-powered scams.

As the technology becomes more sophisticated and accessible via various devices, including budget phones, Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets, these scams will become more common. Learning about the type of AI scams you must watch out for can keep you safe.

7 Voice cloning scams

Scammers can use the technology to clone voices. A scammer only needs to gather a sample of a person's voice (usually through social media) and clone it. This makes tricking the person's family and friends an easy task.

Fraudsters use various tactics to make their lies believable. For instance, using voice cloning, a scammer might claim they've been in an accident and need money. They create a false sense of urgency to manipulate people into sending money or revealing their login credentials.

To avoid falling victim to voice cloning scams, block spam calls and avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. If you answer a call and the caller claims to be a friend or a family member in an emergency, ask them multiple questions to fact-check their claims. Additionally, choose a safe word and share it with your family and friends to verify each other's identities.

6 Deepfake impersonation scams

Image source: Synthesia

Deepfakes were once easy to spot. AI can now create realistic photos and videos of a person. This sort of content can be hard to spot unless you know what signs to look for, and scammers take advantage of this to deceive victims.

In deepfake scams, scammers send fake videos to people pretending to be someone they trust. The goal is to engage with the victim and get them to act without thinking critically. For instance, a scammer might use deepfakes of a celebrity to trick a victim into believing the celebrity is contacting them.

When the scammer has won the person's trust, they request money or data they can use in their favor. To spot deepfake videos, watch out for unnatural factual movements, reflections, or body posture. Also, check the sync between the person's mouth and voice. If it seems off, you might be watching a deepfake video. Check the quality of the video as well. If it's too pixelated or jagged, it's better left alone.

5 Investment scams

Who can say no to quick money? That's what scammers hope as they design investment scams using AI. Whether it's using AI-generated investment advice, setting up phony investment websites, or creating hype around companies involved in AI tech, scammers are leveraging the technology to deceive investors.

To keep yourself safe, ask a registered investment advisor for advice. Verify the communication you receive from investment companies to ensure you're not dealing with a scammer. Also, don't share sensitive data or transfer funds without researching the investment opportunity.

4 Phishing scams

Source: Pixabay

Scammers have been using AI to create convincing phishing scams. AI enables them to create context-specific messaging with phishing links that appear legitimate and hard to detect. In this type of scam, fraudsters might try to impersonate a trusted organization's writing style and tone. This makes the communication seem legitimate and tricks unsuspecting victims into clicking a phishing link.

Phishing links usually lead to fake websites that require the victim to enter their login details or download malware. The latter can compromise the data on a victim's device. Entering login credentials on a fake website allows a scammer to steal them.

3 Romance scams

Source: Motorola

Millions of people use social media and dating apps to meet a romantic partner. Scammers use these platforms to find new victims. AI makes it easy for scammers to deceive people using fake photos, scripted conversations, and deepfake videos. After they establish a rapport and gain the victim's trust, scammers concoct elaborate stories to compel the victim to help them.

To protect yourself from romance scams, be wary of those seemingly perfect connections on dating apps. Furthermore, learn how to identify AI-generated images and text to tell if you're chatting with a fraudster. If they request money, err on the side of caution and avoid engaging with them further.

2 Fake reviews

Businesses buying fake reviews to boost their online presence is a tale as old as time. Thanks to AI, unscrupulous businesses can produce phony, detailed reviews in a greater volume.

You can spot AI-generated reviews in many places, including Amazon, Yelp, Google Maps, and the Play Store. Sometimes, they make it to the top of the review section. This makes it difficult for genuine buyers to make an informed buying decision. The good news is that fake reviews are usually riddled with generic, vague language that's easy to spot. If you're a shopper, prioritize reviews with photos or videos since that ensures some level of authenticity.

1 Fake job postings

AI becoming more sophisticated has resulted in an increase in job scams. Scammers use the technology to create legitimate-looking job postings and profiles for recruiters. They might go the extra mile by conducting fake online interviews using AI voice assistants.

Job scams lure people into revealing sensitive data, like their Social Security number, driver's license details, and bank account information. If a jobseeker shares these details, the scammer has all the ammunition they need to commit financial crimes or identity theft. Look for the warning signs to avoid online job scams and falling victim to them.

AI is changing the game, but scammers are profiting from it, too

AI simplifies our daily lives. However, some use the technology for fraudulent purposes. From creating convincing deepfakes to posting fake job ads and investment schemes, scammers exploit the technology to lure more victims. To protect yourself, stay vigilant and verify anything you see online before you act.