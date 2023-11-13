For 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from November 13 until November 27, Dangbei is offering huge discounts of up to $648 off its innovative smart projectors. Dangbei is an international award-winning tech company – including the Reddot Design Award and the IAI Global Design Award – and one of China’s top three projector brands.
Whether you’re new to home projectors or you’re looking to elevate your current setup, Dangbei has four amazing choices, all on sale now until November 27. Home cinema enthusiasts and sports fans alike will love projecting larger-than-life, crystal-clear pictures for movie nights and game days. Take a look and see which Dangbei smart home projector is the one for you.
Get Dangbei’s best smart home projectors on sale
Dangbei Mars Pro: The pinnacle of 4K laser home theater - save up to $648
Dangbei Mars Pro
If you’re a movie buff who’s building a home theater or you’re looking for an incredible gift that the whole family can enjoy, the Dangbei Mars Pro projector provides the ultimate big-screen cinematic experience. The laser-powered brightness combined with 4K UHD resolution provides crystal-clear, razor-sharp picture quality, day or night. And with MEMC technology, even the fastest action movies and nail-biting sports games are projected smoothly. Plus, gamers can enjoy the dedicated game mode, which optimizes your projector settings specifically for gaming.The Mars Pro has all the trappings of a premium home projector: AI Realistic Pro Image Engine and HDR10 and HLG Support; certified TÜV low blue light for eye comfort; and multiple connections, including TV sticks, gaming consoles, and more.
- 4K UHD resolution
- Laser-powered brightness for day and night viewing
- DTS HD and Dolby Audio immersive sound
- 200-inch screen projection
Dangbei Emotn N1: The official Netflix-ready home projector - save 30%
Dangbei Emotn N1
The Emotn N1 comes ready to stream all your favorite shows and movies, with built-in Netflix controls. This affordable home projector is perfect for college students or anyone who’s looking for a compact projector that doesn’t compromise on picture quality.Because of its lightweight design, the Emotn is highly portable, so you can use it anywhere in your home, or bring it to friends’ houses for movie nights.
- Officially licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video
- Native 1080p resolution
- Three-second simple setup
- Auto keystone and auto-focus
- 12-degree built-in stand for convenient placement
Dangbei Mars: Watch Netflix in laser clarity - save 20%
Dangbei Mars
The Dangbei Mars is an ultra-bright laser projector that will upgrade your home cinema experience. Its AI brightness adjustment provides optimal viewing quality, no matter the lighting. And with its two powerful 10W speakers equipped with Dolby Audio, you’ll enjoy stunning theater-quality sound. With its Black Friday sale price, the Mars hits the ultimate sweet spot for cinephiles looking to elevate their movie nights.
- 2100 ISO lumens bright picture with ALPD® laser light source
- Built-in Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube
- Native 1080p full HD resolution
- 180-inch screen projection large projection size
Dangbei Neo: Slim and stylish entertainment hub - save 22%
Dangbei Neo
The Dangbei Neo is ready for adventure, with a compact and lightweight design that makes it the perfect travel companion. If you’re looking for a premium quality projector that can join you on camping trips, in hotel rooms, and easily slip into your travel bag, the Neo will not disappoint.
- Slim 3.94-inch design
- Portable at only 3.13 lbs
- Built-in Netflix
This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.