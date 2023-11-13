For 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from November 13 until November 27, Dangbei is offering huge discounts of up to $648 off its innovative smart projectors. Dangbei is an international award-winning tech company – including the Reddot Design Award and the IAI Global Design Award – and one of China’s top three projector brands.

Whether you’re new to home projectors or you’re looking to elevate your current setup, Dangbei has four amazing choices, all on sale now until November 27. Home cinema enthusiasts and sports fans alike will love projecting larger-than-life, crystal-clear pictures for movie nights and game days. Take a look and see which Dangbei smart home projector is the one for you.

Get Dangbei’s best smart home projectors on sale

Dangbei Mars Pro: The pinnacle of 4K laser home theater - save up to $648

Image: Dangbei Dangbei Mars Pro If you’re a movie buff who’s building a home theater or you’re looking for an incredible gift that the whole family can enjoy, the Dangbei Mars Pro projector provides the ultimate big-screen cinematic experience. The laser-powered brightness combined with 4K UHD resolution provides crystal-clear, razor-sharp picture quality, day or night. And with MEMC technology, even the fastest action movies and nail-biting sports games are projected smoothly. Plus, gamers can enjoy the dedicated game mode, which optimizes your projector settings specifically for gaming.The Mars Pro has all the trappings of a premium home projector: AI Realistic Pro Image Engine and HDR10 and HLG Support; certified TÜV low blue light for eye comfort; and multiple connections, including TV sticks, gaming consoles, and more. Pros 4K UHD resolution

Laser-powered brightness for day and night viewing

DTS HD and Dolby Audio immersive sound

200-inch screen projection Buy at Amazon for $1,151 Buy at Dangbei for $1,151

Dangbei Emotn N1: The official Netflix-ready home projector - save 30%

Image: Dangbei Dangbei Emotn N1 The Emotn N1 comes ready to stream all your favorite shows and movies, with built-in Netflix controls. This affordable home projector is perfect for college students or anyone who’s looking for a compact projector that doesn’t compromise on picture quality.Because of its lightweight design, the Emotn is highly portable, so you can use it anywhere in your home, or bring it to friends’ houses for movie nights. Pros Officially licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video

Native 1080p resolution

Three-second simple setup

Auto keystone and auto-focus

12-degree built-in stand for convenient placement Buy at Amazon for $280 Buy at Dangbei for $280

Dangbei Mars: Watch Netflix in laser clarity - save 20%

Image: Dangbei Dangbei Mars The Dangbei Mars is an ultra-bright laser projector that will upgrade your home cinema experience. Its AI brightness adjustment provides optimal viewing quality, no matter the lighting. And with its two powerful 10W speakers equipped with Dolby Audio, you’ll enjoy stunning theater-quality sound. With its Black Friday sale price, the Mars hits the ultimate sweet spot for cinephiles looking to elevate their movie nights. Pros 2100 ISO lumens bright picture with ALPD® laser light source

Built-in Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube

Native 1080p full HD resolution

180-inch screen projection large projection size Buy at Amazon for $799 Buy at Dangbei for $799

Dangbei Neo: Slim and stylish entertainment hub - save 22%

Image: Dangbei Dangbei Neo The Dangbei Neo is ready for adventure, with a compact and lightweight design that makes it the perfect travel companion. If you’re looking for a premium quality projector that can join you on camping trips, in hotel rooms, and easily slip into your travel bag, the Neo will not disappoint. Pros Slim 3.94-inch design

Portable at only 3.13 lbs

Built-in Netflix Buy at Amazon for $470 Buy at Dangbei for $470