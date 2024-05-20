Summary Dangbei Mars Pro 2 offers a cinematic experience at home with 4K laser projection and immersive sound for movies and gaming.

Enjoy 200-inch visuals on Mars Pro 2 with HDR10+ support and AI image optimization, alongside low latency gaming features.

Buy the Dangbei Mars Pro 2 for $1900, with a $400 discount for early buyers, available on May 28 at Dangbei website and Amazon.

These days, if you want to buy a TV for your home, you can visit the closest Best Buy or Walmart and opt for a Google TV box or a device with an Android TV built-in. While smart TVs might be cheap and easily accessible, they still lack an immersive viewing experience such as what laser projectors can offer. The joy of watching the latest Netflix series at a whopping 200 inches with a 4K laser projector is genuinely something to behold.

However, many customers still think laser projectors are not suitable for everyday use and are mostly tech toys for rich people. If that's not the case for you, and you're in the market to buy a laser projector with unique features and excellent performance, the new Dangbei Mars Pro 2 might be just what you're looking for.

Source: Dangbei

As a leading brand in the entertainment market, Dangbei has launched the Mars Pro 2, a Google TV 4K laser projector with a licensed Netflix app. The product combines the Google TV content portfolio with advanced smart controls and an illuminated Ultra HD picture to create a cinematic experience in your home, perfect for watching movies or playing the latest video games.

Dangbei Mars Pro 2 launches with a pre-installed Netflix app

When it comes to choosing a laser projector over a traditional TV, many customers are drawn to the expansive image experience. The Dangbei Mars Pro 2 delivers on this front, with the ability to project images up to 200 inches, a staggering 2.5 times larger than a 75-inch TV. However, a truly immersive experience is not just about the visuals but also the sound. The Mars Pro 2 offers a rich audio experience thanks to its dual 12W built-in speakers and a 600ml sound chamber, all enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS:X support.

Close

The 4K UHD screen in Mars Pro 2 is accompanied by HDR10+ support to enhance the customer's viewing experience. Additionally, Dangbei boasts of making its brightest projector to date by using the stellar 2450 ISO lumens. The Mars Pro 2 also benefits from InstanPro AI Image Setup as enhanced image optimization while relying on AI for brightness control.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Dangbei Mars Pro 2 is a solid choice. With a dedicated game mode and a 4K 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers games with low latency and high precision. And with HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you can seamlessly connect your gaming devices for an immersive gaming experience like no other.

Dangbei Mars Pro 2 goes on sale on May 28 on the company’s official website and Amazon for $1,900. Early adopters can benefit from a $400 discount. Customers in the US would also get a free gimbal stand with their Mars Pro 2 purchase on the Dangbei website by subscribing to the company’s newsletter before launch.