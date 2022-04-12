Back in 2020, we saw two Danganronpamurder-mystery games released on Android as part of a tenth-anniversary celebration for the quirky visual novels. Of course, the third game was also part of this plan but had been missing in action for the last two years. Well, as of this morning, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is now available on Android, completing the trilogy on the platform.

Much like the previous two games in the series, Killing Harmony will see you once again forced to participate in a killing game within a mysterious school. It's up to you to expose the killer through any means necessary. A new cast of characters is in the mix, along with reworked Class Trials that offer new mini-games to play through.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is a premium release, clocking in at $11.99, which is $3 cheaper than the first two games, making the third release the cheapest of the bunch. Thankfully both Trigger Happy Havoc and Goodbye Despair are on sale for $7.99 a pop for those of you who have yet to play them.

While it took its time getting here, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is finally available on mobile, completing the trilogy. So if you'd like to grab a copy, you can navigate to the fresh Play Store listing through the widget below.

