Spike Chunsoft's Danganronpa franchise has seen the first three games in the quirky visual novel series released on Android over the last two years. Today, a fourth title arrives, known as Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Unlike the core games, this is an offshoot release developed from the post-game content in Danganronpa V3, offering board-game mechanics in a summer-themed environment, which means there are tons of new swimwear outfits for the game's 60 crossover characters.

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp is the latest release in the visual novel series on Android, but it differs from the core games as this title offers a collection of characters from the previous releases, so the cast is stacked with fan favorites. The gameplay is different, too; while this is still a visual novel like the rest, the mechanics are different, as the bulk of action plays out like a board game, where you'll roll a die to move spaces, which is how events are triggered, progressing the story. Fan service is indeed included, thanks to the summer vacation theme, so this is a title that's targeting longtime fans with a bit of T&A, hence the teen rating.

This is a premium release, currently retailing for $13.99, which is a sale price in celebration of today's launch, where the game is still $20 on Steam and the Nintendo Switch. This means the mobile release is the cheapest way to play the game currently, and since it's a visual novel that offers board game mechanics, it's very suited to touchscreen play.

All in all, it's nice to see Spike Chunsoft finally finishing the release of all four Danganronpa titles on Android, even though it took two years to complete. So if you're looking to get into a quirky murder mystery visual novel series on Android, all four Danganronpa titles are now available, with Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp hitting the Play Store today for $14. So if you've been waiting to scratch this one off your list, today's the day.